With the torch extinguished, the trio of local Olympians will make their way back to the Roaring Fork valley with some more experience and a piece of hardware.
Alex Ferreira followed his silver in 2018’s freeski halfpipe with another podium appearance, this time earning bronze, while newcomers Hanna Faulhaber and Hailey Swirbul made their Olympic debuts, showing some success and taking some lessons back with them from China.
Ferreira
Ferreira took third place in the freeski halfpipe, riding the high of a first-run in the finals that scored an 86.75 highlighted by 1440-degree rotation.
The 27-year-old Aspen native fought through gusty winds to make his second podium appearance, behind fellow American David Wise and New Zealand’s Nico Porteous, who took gold — a shuffling of 2018’s top three that saw Wise win gold and Porteous take bronze.
“Less than ideal conditions, but extremely happy, extremely grateful to get the job done,” Ferreira said.
Ferreira’s second run was just shy of his first, coming in at 83.75. His third run, a do-or-die in his last bid for gold, saw him hit five tricks but a score that fell to 67.75 thanks to a missed grab as wind gusts continued to blow all the way down the pipe.
If a bronze medal wasn’t a feat enough, the award comes just nine months after spinal surgery on two of his vertebrae to repair damage from a fall he said came two years before that.
After feeling the effects for more than a year, Ferreira went under the knife to remedy the “gut-wrenching pain.”
“I didn’t know if I could be the same again,” Ferreira said. “No one liked me — I didn’t like me — because I was just demoralized every day. Such a horrible pain. I’m just happy to be out of pain and alive.”
Though he didn’t improve on his previous finish, Ferreira’s new perspective still had him all smiles, twirling his ski pole at the conclusion of a successful run in patented Alex Ferreira fashion.
“Obviously, my goal was to get the gold, and I wasn’t able to accomplish that today,” Ferreira said. “But being on the podium with such tough conditions, I honestly feel like I got the gold. And, that’s two Olympics with two medals — two-fer. I just feel so happy and so grateful to be here.”
Faulhaber
There was no stopping Eileen Gu, who claimed her third medal for the host nation China with the two lone scores above 90 in the finals of the women’s freeski halfpipe.
With Gu’s performance on another planet, 17-year-old Hanna Faulhaber still found her own success and learned some lessons for the next Games — when she’ll be old enough to drink in her home country.
Faulhaber finished sixth overall with a best score of 85.25 and led the three Americans in the finals. Brita Sigourney and Carly Margulies finished 10th and 11th, respectively.
Faulhaber — the youngest of the 12 competitors in the finals — maybe let her inexperience and the wind get to her.
“All throughout practice it was really tough, probably the biggest mental battle I’ve ever faced,” Faulhaber said. “I was crying all throughout practice, just really trying to find myself and find why I’m doing this sport and trying to have fun again.”
She said the wind wasn’t allowing her to build up enough speed to hit her tricks, compounding frustration. After a couple “fun laps” and a died-down breeze, she was able to stick her first run, as she leaned on her willingness to launch higher out of the pipe than many of her competitors.
The pride of Basalt High School was dinged on her second run with a similar trick set, falling to 84.25, before wiping out on her final run that NBC commentators believed showed potential for a podium spot.
“I’m feeling pretty good with how I skied in the final,” Faulhaber said. “I don’t think I would’ve been happy if I didn’t leave everything on the table.”
Swirbul
El Jebel’s Hailey Swirbul earned her place on the cross-country team, competing in three events in Beijing. She led off the United States’ 4x5 km relay team that finished sixth.
“I really enjoyed the first leg of the relay,” Swirbul said. “It’s always important, I think, to try to ski my own race.”
Swirbul kept pace through the first kilometer, clocking in 2.1 seconds behind the lead, but saw the distance spread out to almost 15 seconds by the 2.5 km marker. The 23 year old finished her 5 kilometers with the USA in seventh place, hanging in the secondary chase group of the two leaders Germany and the Russian Olympic Committee before her exchange with Rosie Brennan.
“It was a really hard-fought relay out there,” Swirbul said. “I thought I skied my best and I know that my teammates did too. It was really inspiring to watch every single one of them compete.”
The relay was Swirbul’s final event of the Games, finishing 32nd in the 10km classic and 40th in the 7.5km + 7.5km skiathlon.