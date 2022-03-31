To round out the 75th anniversary season of Aspen Skiing Co., The Little Nell and ASPENX will present a locals-themed weekend April 15-17 on Aspen Mountain in celebration of a successful winter and the people who made it happen.
From the “Snow Beach Bash” taking place on top of the mountain to Ajax Tavern’s end-of-season party at the base, the weekend brings spring skiing and accessible celebrations catering to local crowds, said May Selby, corporate director of public relations at The Little Nell.
“The locals are a huge part of the success for anything in our community,” Selby said. “This weekend is meant to be a celebration of everyone’s hard work — it’s like, if you want to come, come.”
Taking place Friday-Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m., Snow Beach will reopen specifically for locals as a first-come, first-served event with no cover fees nor reservations required.
Located adjacent to the Sundeck, the outdoor beach-themed venue features two- to six-person cabanas and individual lounge chairs overlooking mountain views. People are invited to choose their seats, share cabanas, stand or dance — the festive gathering is meant to be communal and spirited, Selby explained.
The capacity each day will be around 100 people, she added, and there will be a DJ, specialty cocktails and drinks offered à la carte, as well as food available to purchase at the Sundeck until 3 p.m.
“The thinking behind the locals’ weekend was to remove price as a barrier and welcome locals to a stunning setting for an immersive experience,” Selby said.
The immersive Snow Beach experience debuted this winter season as a six-week pop-up activation cultivated by fine art photographer Gray Malin in collaboration with ASPENX, SkiCo’s recently launched luxury brand.
At the beginning of its run, the beach-themed club atop Aspen Mountain sparked some controversy among the local community, largely in response to its pricing and accessibility barriers. The initial concept was reservation-only, tiered packages ranging in bottle service and seating options — which became more lax with walk-ins throughout the club’s six-weekend duration, Selby said.
“I think we got off on the wrong foot with some press in the beginning, and we wanted to share this beautiful venue with locals and remove any price of admission to be there,” Selby said. “We hope the community can engage in supporting and encouraging new design ideas and being a part of something that’s creative — and giving us a second shot at seeing what we created.”
From the local DJs and serving staff to the carpenters, snowcat team and mountain managers who helped construct the creative site, Selby said the Snow Beach project has been “a labor of love from the beginning.” Following its “great success,” the concept will return for future years to come.
Selby noted that she and her team had always planned to put on this locals’ weekend at Snow Beach since the concept debuted Presidents Day Weekend. The timing of April 15-17 worked out with other end-of-season festivities.
Coinciding with the three-day “Snow Beach Bash,” Ajax Tavern’s closing party will take place Sunday, April 17, on the restaurant’s ski-in, ski-out patio 2-5 p.m. Co-presented by The Little Nell and Local Magazine, the event costs $40 — which will be collected upon entry — and includes access to the party, a cheeseburger and side of fries, drink vouchers and “complimentary aprés-ski swag,” Selby said.
A portion of proceeds from the Ajax Tavern event will be donated to World Central Kitchen’s “Chefs For Ukraine” initiative, directly funding the meals provided for Ukrainian families in need.
Proceeds from “Snow Beach Bash” food-and-beverage sales will go toward Youthentity, a Roaring Fork Valley-based nonprofit that works to prepare youths for career success.