Earlier this week, the Pitkin County Board of Health made clear that indoor dining at restaurants would be prohibited beginning Sunday, Jan. 17.
However, what was not clear following Monday’s health board meeting — including to some board members themselves — was what restrictions lodging establishments would also have to adhere to. On Tuesday, Pitkin County Interim Public Health Director Jordana Sabella clarified in an email to board members how they had not voted unanimously to impose capacity limits on the lodging sector.
“The staff recommendation was to monitor the lodging occupancy — at a community level — and consider a future capacity limit if necessary at 50%,” Sabella said in her email to the board. “There was discussion about possibly restricting lodging occupancy rather than just monitoring, however, upon further review of the actual motion made and review of the meeting, this was never part of the formal motion.”
Instead, toward the end of Monday’s lengthy meeting, Dr. Jeannie Seybold made a motion to “approve the staff recommendation.”
“We have to do something to stop this transmission before things really get out of hand,” Seybold said immediately after making her motion. “When all the tourists come in February and March for their ski week — there won’t be a ski week because they’ll choose to go somewhere else unless we control this virus.”
Seybold and her colleagues on the seven-member Board of Health voted unanimously to approve Pitkin County Public Health’s recommendation to impose red-level restrictions if the county’s incidence rate tracked above 700 for 14 days.
As of Thursday, Pitkin County’s two-week incidence rate was 2,922.
The board approved moving out of the red level once the county’s two-week incidence rate drops below 700 and decreases for 14 days.
“We have to look at every possible means of reducing opportunities for transmission,” Pitkin County Commissioner Greg Poschman, who is also a Board of Health member, said Thursday.
Pitkin County Public Health’s staff recommendation did not include any new criteria for the local lodging sector. However, lodging establishments cannot allow more than one household per unit, regardless of when the reservation was made.
“The frustration I had with the meeting the other day was there still seemed to be so many unanswered questions but everybody felt the urgency to do something,” said Patti Clapper, a Pitkin County commissioner and health board alternate. “At the end of the day, I’m just hoping we’re not hurting people more than we’re helping.”
According to Pitkin County Manager Jon Peacock, the county was investigating one report involving a group of college students who may have violated public health orders.
“Oftentimes we’re hearing about these things after the fact and it’s just too late,” Peacock said. “We need to pull together as a community. We need property owners and lodges to really be paying attention to this so that we can get our incidence rates down and get our restaurants open as soon as possible.”