A logging project in the Upper Fryingpan Valley got underway Monday and will eventually produce five to 10 roundtrip logging trips per day in the valley and through Basalt, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
The work will be undertaken to thin lodgepole pine on 87 acres southeast of Diemer Lake and northwest of Sellar Lake, and southwest of Sellar Lake, both in the vicinity of the Coke Oven State Wildlife Area. Lodgepole stands will be clear-cut to improve overall age diversity and improve wildlife habitat, said David Boyd, public information officer for the White River National Forest.
“It’s a clear-cut,” Boyd said. “You’re looking at a dense stand of lodgepole.”
He clarified that the project won’t result in a clear-cut that people may associate with projects in the northwestern U.S., where hundreds or even thousands of acres are denuded. The Fryingpan project will target a relatively small area.
A piece of machinery called a feller buncher arrived at the site and started cutting trees at about 3 p.m. Monday, Boyd said. Pictures of the equipment in use elsewhere in the White River National Forest show that it is similar to a track hoe, but instead of a bucket on the end of an arm it has a large vice to grab trees and a blade to cut them.
The downed trees will be pulverized into chips at the site, and those will be trucked to a biomass plant in Gypsum. “Heavy truck traffic” will be encountered later in the project on Fryingpan Road, County Road 41 and National Forest System Road 502.1, which passes Diemer Lake and ends at Sellar Lake, according to the Forest Service.
Because of the chipping onsite, there won’t be large flatbed trucks hauling tree trunks downvalley and through Basalt. Instead, vehicles with enclosed trailers will haul down chipped timber. The project must be completed by Dec. 31, Boyd said.
Basalt town government submitted comments when the plan was reviewed and reached an agreement with the Forest Service that no logging trips would be undertaken during weekends and holidays. Boyd confirmed that condition.
Basalt Town Manager Ryan Mahoney said the local government’s primary concern with the project was traffic and related impacts. He said he was notified by the Forest Service that there would be fewer than 20 roundtrips per day.
“I don’t think it’s going to be hugely impactful if that’s the number they stick to,” he said.
The Diemer Lake project is a subsection of the larger Upper Fryingpan Vegetation Management Unit, which the Forest Service approved in 2018. The decision authorizes harvest activities on 1,631 in Upper Fryingpan Valley, all north of Fryingpan Road.
The approval was challenged by 21 landowners in the Fryingpan Valley. They contended in litigation that the decision was reached without adequate analysis under the National Environmental Policy Act, or NEPA. A judge dismissed the claim.
The lodgepole pine project is the first to get underway among several authorized jobs.
“With most of the lodgepole pine in this area being of the same age class, this work is important to create greater diversity in size and age-class of the lodgepole, which should help increase the forest’s resiliency to insects and other potential threats,” Aspen-Sopris District Ranger Kevin Warner said in a statement.
The resulting new vegetation growth will be beneficial to a variety of wildlife, including snowshoe hare, a key prey species for Canada lynx, the Forest Service said in a statement.
While the project will create a break in a thick lodgepole stand, reducing wildfire risk isn’t one of the primary reasons to pursue it, according to the 2018 decision notice.
The purpose and need of the project is to provide commercial forest products or biomass to local industries, increase tree age and size diversity and improve wildlife habitat.