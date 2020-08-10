The closure of I-70 through Glenwood Canyon to drivers traveling in both directions will result in long detours, according to information released Monday afternoon by the Colorado Department of Transportation.
The following detours are advised during the I-70 closure, which started just before 2 p.m today.
Westbound travelers are asked to use U.S. 24 to Poncha Springs, then west to U.S. 50, which intersects with I-70 in Grand Junction.
Eastbound travelers should take U.S. 50 to Poncha Springs, left to U.S. 285 to U.S. 24, which connects with I-70 at Minturn, between Vail and Avon.
The northern detour via Highway 131 to U.S. 40 to CO 139 is not recommended due to construction between Rifle and Meeker.
The Glenwood Springs Fire Department has updates on what is being called the Grizzly Creek Fire on its Facebook page. Travel updates from CDOT may be found at CDOT Twitter and COtrip.org.
CDOT closed both directions of I-70 through Glenwood Canyon at about 1:45 p.m. from the main access point to Glenwood Springs at mile point 116 east to Dotsero, at mile marker 133.
As of about 2:30 p.m., there was no estimated time for reopening, according to CDOT spokesperson Elise Thatcher.
One helicopter is on scene, according to the Glenwood Springs Fire Department post on Facebook and four heavy tankers were en route.
Thatcher said the fire started burning near mile marker 120, just west of the Grizzly Creek rest area at mile marker 121. Grizzly Creek is a popular rest area and put in location for boaters using the Colorado River.
The fire department updated an earlier post to correct that "No Name is not under evacuation orders."
This story will be updated.