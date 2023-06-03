The Lumberyard affordable housing project has a long way to go before construction can begin, even if the Aspen City Council OKs a key ordinance that’s up for final approval Tuesday.
The hearing will be part of the council’s regularly scheduled meeting and will allow the public to comment on the project during its second review by the council. It will come after the council approved Ordinance 10 on first reading on May 23, after the project was reviewed and received a recommendation of approval from the Planning and Zoning Commission.
Ordinance 10 allows the planned development of the project, which essentially makes the project legal, but it does not give the green light for construction to start, affordable housing project manager Chris Everson said.
“We still have a budget approval process that we have to go through each year, we still have the approval of contracts that council needs to approve for that construction — they have many different go or no-go mechanisms for a project,” Everson said. “Ordinance 10 would approve a development and just make it legal to perform this development.”
Construction on the project is expected to begin in 2024. The finished product would include three buildings, 277 new units with a mix of one, two and three bedrooms. It would also include covered parking, community gathering spaces and a new bus route between the site and downtown Aspen.
Everson described the project as in the “schematic design-plus” phase, as it is making its way through the land use approval process slowly and steadily. The council does not have to approve Ordinance 10 at second reading — they could decide to table it until they can get more questions answered during a work session. The council also will begin budget discussions in October, which will require another approval process. In other words, it’s not a fast process.
“It’s all a part of the process in the long run,” Everson said. “We will need to hear out what the new council members want.”
The council’s newest members already have raised questions about the project and brought new thoughts to the table. On May 23, Councilman Bill Guth was the sole member of council to vote not to approve Ordinance 10, saying he preferred to identify partnerships and a way of paying for the project before approving the development entitlements.
The notion that the city does not know how it will pay for the $400 million project has been raised publicly several times, but Everson said the city has demonstrated an ability to pay for affordable housing projects over time through its affordable housing fund, which is supported in part by the real estate transfer tax and the new short-term rental tax. He added that the Affordable Housing Strategic Plan also documents a long list of projects that were completed between 2000-2021 and the housing fund revenues that were available at the time to support those projects.
“So this is consistent with what we’ve done before,” he said. “It should be pretty clear to most folks in the public that the city has this incredible funding source that most communities who need affordable housing would envy. A lot of communities don’t have this massive funding source for affordable housing.”
Questions also have come up about the proposed stoplight at the intersection of Highway 82 and the entrance to the Lumberyard. Everson said that improvements like roundabouts and underpasses have been discussed and considered, but a stoplight is the most likely result because of several factors. First, the limited space near the airport wouldn’t allow for something larger, and the city, Pitkin County and the Colorado Department of Transportation agreed on a stoplight years ago. The city has already submitted and received approval for a transportation impact analysis, which predicts automobile trips in and out of the area based on engineering data.
“So when you calculate the number of trips generated in and out, the city of Aspen engineering department then requires you to mitigate for those trips, so you have to propose alternative means of transportation, which make those trips go away,” Everson said.
That’s why the new Lumberyard bus route is planned to operate every 30 minutes to shuttle neighbors to and from town. Furthermore, Everson said a stoplight will help with traffic control and improve safety in the area.
Residents can provide comments on the project at the public hearing on Tuesday. The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. and will be located in Council Chambers at Aspen City Hall. The meeting can also be attended virtually, and comments will be accepted over Zoom. More information is available at aspen.gov/1225/Current-City-Webcast-Meetings-Agendas.