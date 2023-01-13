Longtime Aspen cab driver Phil Sullivan is running afoul of the law again, having racked up numerous trespassing citations over the last six months after allegedly loitering and soliciting passengers around the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport’s curbside pickup area.
The 86-year-old — who does not have a commercial taxi license and operates through his nonprofit, “Free Rides For People Who Need Them” — claims he is being harassed by the airport’s contracted security personnel. Often when he shows up to pick up passengers, they contact Pitkin County sheriff’s deputies, who reluctantly issue the trespassing tickets, Sullivan said.
The airport has a contract with Allied Universal, a U.S. firm with headquarters in California and Pennsylvania, to provide its security services. On Wednesday, at a regular meeting of the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners, Sullivan pleaded with elected officials to help him maintain his livelihood.
He claimed during the public-comment period that a security guard recently told him to “go home and commit suicide,” then became emotional and went past his three-minute time limit. County Manager Jon Peacock assisted him out of the meeting room in a peaceable manner.
“If that were true — and I don’t know if it is or not — that’s outside the bounds of an appropriate response,” Peacock said Thursday of the alleged remark by an airport security guard.
Peacock said issues surrounding Sullivan’s attempts to do business at the airport remain unresolved. The main issues are not his lack of a state Public Utilities Commission transportation permit or his nonprofit status; rather, it’s his flagrant disregard for Transportation Safety Administration rules concerning pickups and dropoffs at the airport’s curbside.
“Mr. Sullivan feels those are rules that maybe he needs to push back against,” Peacock said. “We just want him to comply with the rules that everybody complies with. There’s a commercial loop he’s supposed to use. He’s not using that.”
On Thursday, Sullivan and his black SUV were back at the airport curbside in an attempt to pick up arriving passengers. He was stared down by security guards but not ticketed.
“The airport, the county — they don’t want me out there. I don’t seem to fit into any category that they will allow or that they want. And so I’ve been going there and working in spite of it all. I tell the security guys to go [expletive deleted] themselves.”
Sullivan is well known in the Aspen community, having moved to the area in 1968. He started driving a taxi and in 1975 he purchased the company he worked for, which consisted of two vehicles and a dispatcher. He grew the company to 120 vehicles and sold it two decades later.
But in the early 2000s, he lost much of the money he earned through failed technology-firm investments. And so he started working the streets of Aspen again as a cab driver but ran up against regulatory issues. He didn’t have a state PUC permit, which raised the ire of regulated taxi and limousine companies working in the area. Some of the company drivers, managers and owners reported him to local and state authorities.
By 2010, he faced numerous citations, court appearances and fines, some of which he ignored. A defiant crusader, he represented himself in legal matters, and his arguments with local judges and overall disregard for authority made newspaper headlines in which he was cast as the “rogue” or “renegade” cab driver. In January 2012, District Court Judge Gail Nichols ordered Sullivan, then 76, to serve 15 days in jail for contempt of court, his second jail sentence on a contempt charge. In both cases he could have received sentences of up to six months. As it turned out, he served eight days on the first jail term and nine on the second. Some members of Aspen’s working class lauded him as a contemporary folk hero, and in the courtroom, supporters wore T-shirts that bore messages asking the judge not to send him to jail. His critics were there too, seeking the maximum six-month terms.
“Jail wasn’t that bad,” he told county commissioners during his brief appearance on Wednesday when he recalled his past legal troubles.
Matters were resolved when an old friend, prominent New Orleans attorney and politician Rob Couhig, swooped into the Pitkin County Courthouse and cleaned up Sullivan’s legal messes. Couhig, who was licensed to practice in Colorado, worked to set up Sullivan’s nonprofit company, which in effect served to bypass his poor standing with the PUC. Sullivan behaved himself in front of Nichols, and she even publicly commended him for following the advice of his attorney.
Though sometimes cantankerous, Sullivan also was viewed as a kind soul who would give free rides late at night, in Aspen’s downtown core, to those who were down on their luck. “You can pay me whenever,” he often said. If he made enemies in the taxicab industry or the criminal justice arena — and he certainly did — he made just as many (or more) friends outside of those systems. And he avoided many would-be tickets from the local cops who liked him and didn’t want to give him a hard time.
As for his current legal battles, Sullivan told commissioners he doesn’t understand how he can be cited for trespassing when he is working on public or county property, not private property.
“The harassment has built up to the point where it is very detrimental,” Sullivan said. He asked commissioners for two things: an audience with Airport Director Dan Bartholomew and disciplinary action against the head of the airport’s security force.
Bartholomew pointed out that in late 2018 — prior to the his appointment as airport director — the TSA required the implementation of new rules and systems, one of which prevents vehicles from stopping at the curbside and waiting to pick up passengers or lingering while dropping them off.
If Sullivan had a PUC license and proof of insurance, he would be allowed to use the area near the airport where cabs, limos and shuttles can pick up and drop off passengers, Bartholomew said. Occasionally, Sullivan pulls up at the curbside in front of the terminal, and loiters there. Sometimes he leaves his vehicle unattended, he said.
“The airport can get fined by the TSA if Sullivan doesn’t adhere to the rules,” Bartholomew said, adding that he didn’t know whether Sullivan carries insurance or if his vehicle is safe.
“Our primary goal is the safety of our passengers,” Bartholomew added.
A group of officials, including law enforcement officers and a county human services caseworker, recently held a meeting with Sullivan and asked him to steer clear of the airport for six days.
While he honored that request, he was back in action at the airport on Thursday. He said he seeks passengers at the airport because his driving is better during the day than at night — that’s why he doesn’t work the downtown area anymore.
Sullivan said the situation between him and the county comes at a particularly bad time, as he is undergoing a contentious divorce. He recently had to move to affordable housing near Aspen after losing his longtime home in Woody Creek.
He wishes the airport security force would lighten up.
“I’ve had five or six or seven people with their luggage in the car and the security people come up and drag them out and tell them all kinds of lies about how unsafe I am,” Sullivan said.
He said his health is fine, save for some minor mental lapses such as remembering people’s names or dates of events. He slipped on some ice a few years ago and broke his hip, but has fully recovered, he said.
Sullivan said the fact that he operates a nonprofit with the name “Free Rides for People Who Need Them” doesn’t mean he can’t ask for money from passengers.
“I’m the judge as to whether they need a free ride or not,” he said. “If they’re drunk and laying in the street, I’ll give them a free ride. If they’re getting off of a $1,000 airplane flight, I’m pretty stubborn about the fare.”