After a monthslong inquiry by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, a longtime Aspen-area first responder faces six misdemeanor charges, including unlawful possession of a controlled substance — in this case, fentanyl.
The investigation was carried out by CBI because the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office recused itself from the case, since Jeff Edelson, 39, has had a working relationship there through his career with Mountain Rescue Aspen. Edelson’s resume includes years-long leadership roles with MRA, including director of operations from 2005-08, according to his LinkedIn profile, and president from 2014-18.
Additionally, he’s served as a first responder with Aspen Ambulance, a volunteer firefighter with the Aspen Fire Protection District and as a ski patroller with Aspen Skiing Co.
The charges, filed Nov. 15, include first-degree official misconduct, two counts of second-degree misdemeanor child abuse, two counts of second-degree official misconduct and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
“Colorado law defines official misconduct as a public servant abusing his or her power, or breaking a law or regulation, in order to obtain a personal benefit or to harm another person,” the state statute explains.
The child-abuse charges describe criminal negligence — that he “unlawfully and with criminal negligence permitted [name redacted], a child, to be unreasonably placed in a situation which posed a threat of injury to the life or health of the child,” the misdemeanor complaint says.
Photos and videos obtained by the Aspen Daily News show the backseat of what is allegedly Edelson’s personal vehicle, and tucked inside the back door’s storage pocket are seven clearly labeled 2-milliliter, single-dose fentanyl vials. Another photo shows an open medical kit, stocked with more vials of drugs — including three of fentanyl — sitting on a child’s carseat.
The misdemeanor charges allege criminal negligence and unlawful possession — but, Pitkin County Deputy District Attorney Don Nottingham emphasized — there is no suspicion that Edelson was using or illegally distributing the drugs. Edelson himself maintains that the charges are without merit, and that his possession of the fentanyl is strictly in a professional capacity as a medical responder.
“... Authorities have filed misdemeanors and petty accusations against me which I believe to be unfounded. At this time, I do not have enough of the details as to the accusations, which I understand are based in whole or in part on my ex-wife’s input. She is very unhappy with decisions made in a highly contested custody battle,” Edelson said in a statement.
He went on to highlight his near two-decade career in the Roaring Fork Valley.
“I’ve served our community for over 18 years since moving to the valley in both a paid and volunteer role and continue to enjoy positive and favorable relationships with many valley organizations. This includes over 15 years as a volunteer for Mountain Rescue Aspen serving as rescue leader, 11 years on the board and a past president for multiple years. I work for Aspen Ambulance as a critical-care paramedic. I serve as a volunteer firefighter for the Aspen Fire Protection District and a volunteer rescuer with Mountain Rescue Aspen,” Edelson said, adding, “I have always, and still continue to remain in good standing with all the agencies with whom I have worked, and have a clean record.”
Edelson is being represented by Mikhail Laskin, an attorney with Denver-based Foster Graham Milstein & Calisher. Edelson will make his first appearance in Pitkin County Court virtually on Dec. 13.
“I am confident that I have done nothing illegal, and trust the judicial process to bring that truth to light in due time,” he said.