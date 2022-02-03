The Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority on Wednesday supported moving forward with a program that would benefit homeowners who would like to enter into a new deed restriction.
At the board’s previous meeting on Jan. 19, board members expressed support for a program that would make it easier for longtime homeowners to update their deed restrictions. They also asked APCHA staff to bring back specific criteria that would make such a program possible.
To be eligible, owners would need to have owned their property for at least 10 years and must be in good standing with their homeowners association. At the board’s previous meeting, staff proposed a much longer list of criteria, but later decided that a shorter list was better.
“Let’s make it a little bit easier for people who really want to keep up their place, really want to do additional stuff on their unit,” APCHA Deputy Director Cindy Christensen said. “So I put in there just two basic criteria.”
The program would allow homeowners who have maxed out their capital improvements to add more repairs, bring their units up to minimum standards if they don’t already meet them, and accrue more appreciation. Also, homeowners who purchased their unit with the previous owner’s deed restriction could be eligible for an additional 10% for capital improvements under an updated deed restriction.
The program could require that units meet minimum standards or pass a site visit to be eligible. Homeowners also should refer to their deed restrictions to make sure what types of repairs and capital improvements are allowed. Christensen said APCHA staff will work to make it clear to residents what will be allowed under the program.
Board members were supportive of the proposed criteria, and Chair Carson Schmitz said he hoped it would help encourage homeowners under older deed restrictions to come under new ones.
“I like the 10-year requirement,” he said. “If somebody lives in the unit for 30 years and every 10 years they want to put more money in, why would we not allow that?”
In addition to allowing longtime homeowners to reap the benefits of an updated deed restriction, the program would also help APCHA as it works to clarify its standards for sellers, which ultimately will help ensure that buyers do not purchase homes in need of repairs. This is what board member Skippy Mesirow has often referred to as “buyer’s guarantee.”
“The reason that we want people to come under a new deed restriction is for two primary reasons — either their existing deed restriction sunsets or their old deed restriction does not have the enabled language for standards for sellers, and those would both be a benefit to us,” Mesirow said. “It helps the community, not just APCHA. A sunsetting deed restriction means that a current affordable unit eventually becomes free market.”
Under a new deed restriction, APCHA would be able to keep the unit in the program indefinitely.
“Standards for sellers, or buyer’s guarantee, is emerging because we have had a problem with units not being kept up,” Mesirow continued. “We guarantee that going forward, any buyer gets a quality product.”
The discussion led board members to ask what should be done about older properties that are in need of more maintenance. Schmitz said that could be added to the board’s list of topics to pursue at a future meeting.
The next step is for APCHA staff to send a communication to all owners explaining the criteria, who to contact and the process for participating in the program.
The board’s next meeting will be Feb. 16 at 4 p.m. An update on the Lumberyard project development is scheduled.