At a time when commercial restaurant space is a hot commodity across the country and especially in the Roaring Fork Valley, well-established restaurateur Mark Fischer never officially listed either of his downvalley staples — Phat Thai in Carbondale and The Pullman in Glenwood Springs — for sale.
Still, the rumor mill alone is strong enough to churn would-be real offers. But it was never on the menu for Fischer, not seriously, who wanted to see his establishments continue on under the leadership of those who have been in the professional family .
“The events in the last couple of years … it made sense for us that it was time to do something. We did what we could to make it happen,” Fischer said. Of course, the timing was only made more appetizing by seeing so many of his upvalley friends and counterparts in the industry cashing in on the booming Aspen-area market in the aftermath of the pandemic and “urban exodus,” a term coined to describe the phenomenon of a dramatic influx of new residents — temporary, part time or permanent — that found their way to the mountains while escaping a cityscape made claustrophobic by quarantine mandates.
“I was like, ‘damn.’ I think that lit a little bit of a fire under our rear ends,” Fischer recalled. “I don’t want to say we twisted arms, but it just got to the point of,’ John and Eric, we need to talk about expediting the timeline seriously or we’re going to at least start listening to people’s offers.’”
John and Eric refer to John Little and Eric Mitchell, both longtime employees of Fischer’s. In Little’s case, his most recent title was chef at The Pullman. That won’t change — but he’s since added majority ownership to his resume.
In fact, he — and Mitchell — plan to keep the dining experience mostly consistent to meet current expectations, a task both newfound proprietors described as an honor.
“I think all of us, we spent a number of years working for Mark and Lari and love what they do, and I think all of us just want to see the legacy of those restaurants continue on,” Little said, referencing both Fischer and his wife (and the business’ accountant, Lari Goode).
Mitchell readily agreed with Little’s assessment.
“The people who come here know it’s special but they can’t put their finger on it. And it sort of is our task to help inform them and help them understand that we take care of each other,” he said. “And Mark and Lari have exemplified that as well as anybody in this valley. I feel that I have a legacy of goodwill as well as one of good food to maintain and uphold. I view it as something of a sacred trust — it’s an obligation.”
In both cases, it’s an obligation neither businessman is shouldering alone. In Little’s case, he has Rick Dufon, a familiar and beloved face to any longtime regular, as Dufon headed the front-of-house service experience for years. In fact, if you Google “Rick Dufon” and “The Pullman,” one of the top hits is the extravagant menu for his “going away” dinner last year, in February 2021.
Thankfully, Dufon’s departure from the establishment didn’t last long, though the last few years during the pandemic were particularly difficult for the restaurant industry and the people who staffed it.
“We were able to convince him to come back in a [minority] ownership type role. Having him be part of it is super exciting,” Little said. “For the last 11 years we’ve been open, it’s either been me or Rick leading the charge there.”
Mitchell, too, enjoys the benefit of a silent partner in his next chapter at Phat Thai. While his partner prefers to remain anonymous at the moment, Mitchell isn’t shy in his pride for his new business partner.
“I’m proud of him — he’s proud!” Mitchell beamed.
But it’s all the people in the community that makes him so proud of Phat Thai’s linchpin status on Main Street. And being able to seize an opportunity that provides long-term stability in the Roaring Fork Valley is something he doesn’t take lightly.
“It’s seismic,” he said. “It’s a really, really huge event in my life — and I hope to be able to dig deeper into my community adn kind of double down on my commitment to my community, too.”
Again, Little and Mitchell echo each other when describing their respective next chapters.
“The people in the valley are super special,” Little said. “It’s so hard for so many people to live in the valley long-term, the opportunity to solidify ourselves in the valley as well as keeping those jobs available for our staff to stay in the valley is super important to us.”
As for Carbondalians who remember the days of Phat Thai converting from in-demand restaurant to line-out-the-door, sort-of night club? Don’t hold your breath on that particular late-night scene returning, Mitchell laughed.
“Nah,” he said, recalling with a shudder that could practically be felt through the phone line. But that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have his sights set on utilizing the space beyond traditional restaurant. “I’m a musician. I have a background in live music venues, pretty extensive experience there. It’s an interesting sort of confluence of experiences that I’ve had,” he continued. “I don’t want to be booking live music, but we’ll very likely create a space for live music.”
When asked about his retirement plans, Fischer seemed happy answering, essentially, “I don’t know.”
“I mean, I’m going to start saying yes to a lot of the things I felt the need to say no to — and say no to a lot of the things I felt compelled to say yes to,” he said. “But I don’t know — I’ll figure it out. I think I’ll have to keep myself pretty entertained; I haven’t had any trouble so far.”
One thing he knows he’ll enjoy is watching his successors’ successes.
“To their credit, they both kind of understand how the restaurant needs to operate, and I think they embraced our approach to it all.”