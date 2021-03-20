Kris Ufkes-Stertzer wants to shine a light on a subject she feels is too seldom tackled: anxiety among children.
The longtime local and mother figured what better way to highlight and address childhood anxiety than through a children’s book. So, she penned “Nini Bells” — a sweet, 28-page children’s book aimed at reminding readers “You’ve got this.”
“I think it’s a sweet story that parents can relate to and little kids can relate to,” Ufkes-Stertzer said via phone Friday. “It’s important that we give [children] a voice, even if they’re really young and their issues are small, that we give them a place where they can understand what this anxiety, and what I call ‘heavy in your heart,’ means.”
“Nini Bells” explores the reality that many children, regardless of their age, race, religion or socioeconomic background, experience anxiety, according to its description.
With her curly, blonde hair, frilly dresses and combat boots, Nini takes readers through her day and night of worries and finds comfort in her support system — which constantly reminds her “she’s got this.”
“In my own childhood, my generation, people didn’t talk about anxiety in little children. I was really cognizant with my own children when anything was challenging or they were starting a new school year, to say are you sad, are you worried, are you afraid? I sort of probed them at an early age to make sure they had tools to deal with these [emotions],” Ufkes-Stertzer said. “We need to teach little kids how to deal with situations, which for us may seem minute and irrelevant and inconsequential, but to a 5-year-old, they’re important. That’s why I wrote [‘Nini Bells’].”
Interestingly enough, Ufkes-Stertzer started the book before the COVID-19 pandemic – which led anxiety levels across all ages, including children, to skyrocket.
Asked about the coincidental timing, the mother to three and former nurse said, “it is sort of serendipitous, that I was worried and anxious about this kind of topic.”
She continued: “And now, with the pandemic, it’s come to be such at the forefront of all of our minds, how are children dealing with this pandemic and this isolation and what kind of anxiety it’s causing. It is serendipitous that it came out during the pandemic.”
Ufkes-Stertzer wrote the book, which will be available for presale next week, largely during the pandemic. She called the experience a cathartic one because it also gave her inner-child a voice.
“Nini Bells” opens with a note to Ufkes-Stertzer’s own boys: “This book is dedicated to my three sons, Michael, Nicholas and Maximillian. They have taught me the true meaning of unconditional love and have reminded me that ‘I got this.’”
A majority of the book’s proceeds will go toward Action in Africa, an Aspen-founded nonprofit that works with children in Uganda. Ufkes-Stertzer is an active board member of the organization, with which her children are also involved. Action in Africa founder Sarah Nininger said Friday the nonprofit is incredibly grateful for Ufkes-Stertzer’s support over the years and “Nini Bells.”
“It’s pretty special that Kris went above and beyond like this,” Nininger said.
Post-pandemic, Ufkes-Stertzer hopes to be able to visit schools in Aspen and around the country and read “Nini Bells” to little children. “My goal is to get this topic going,” she said, “because whether you’re 5 or 55, we experience these feelings, and it’s important to understand them and deal with them so that [kids don’t turn] 13 or 15 or 18 and the discussion was never had.”