Joe Lopez knows how to serve a predominantly Hispanic student body from the top. The current Kermit Independent School District superintendent — in Kermit, Texas — is the second of three finalists for Roaring Fork School District’s upcoming superintendent vacancy to visit the community and schools, touring on Monday,
Lopez has been the general overseer of Kermit ISD since 2019 after moving over from a similar role in the Taft Independent School District, also in Texas. He grew up in south Texas and has 22 years’ experience as an educator, both in the classroom and administrative office.
As far as direct superintendent experience goes, Lopez has the edge over fellow finalists Jesús Rodriguez and Tammy Clementi. He believes his work with a diverse range of student groups has shaped his leadership style to reach all students.
“I have successfully worked with various student groups to include: 90% of the students who were economically disadvantaged or students of poverty; 90% of the students who were of color; and over 80% of the students who were considered at-risk,” Lopez told Aspen Daily News via email. “I have found that when you bring together your staff, students, parents and community/business leaders there is no shortage of innovation and ideas to enhance student learning.”
Kermit has an enrollment of 1,418 students, roughly a quarter the size of Roaring Fork School District. It has three schools serving Pre-K through high school, compared to RFSD’s 13. Kermit graduates 95% of its students, a top-10 percentage in Texas, with a math proficiency in the top 10% as well — but a reading proficiency rate in the bottom half of the state.
In the district, 78% are Hispanic, compared to 55% in Roaring Fork.
“It is important for students, staff, families and the community to have role models that understand their culture and can speak the language that may be their first language,” Lopez said. “I was fortunate to grow up in an environment where English and Spanish were spoken and embraced, and this has been an asset in the roles that I have been given the opportunity to serve.”
Lopez lacks the ties to Colorado that Clementi and Rodriguez have. Clementi served as an interim superintendent for six months at the small Aguilar Reorganized 6 School District in 2008 and completed all of her higher education in Colorado. All of Rodriguez’s degrees are also from Colorado, and both have extensive resumes in Front Range education.
Lopez, however, does not believe his out-of-state background will be an obstacle to assimilating with the community.
“Although my family and I do not have any connections to Colorado we are so impressed with everything we have learned thus far about the RFSD,” Lopez said. “I have conducted research regarding Colorado standards for students and have accessed the RFSD website along with other districts in Colorado. This has given me the opportunity to learn about the various initiatives in the state. This will allow me to bring a fresh perspective to the district. As a superintendent I have made it a priority to listen, observe, and build relationships with the individuals or groups with whom I work.”
On his superintendent philosophy, Lopez said he wants to prioritize transparency and build relationships based on trust.
“It will be my responsibility to ensure that servant leadership starts at the top and filters down to our students, families, and our community,” Lopez said. “I firmly believe that we are here to serve one another and never lose sight of the role we play in business meetings, the classrooms, cafeteria, and other interactions as they occur.”
Lopez will visit with committees and schools throughout the day Monday before holding a community forum at 7 p.m. at the Carbondale District Office.
The forum is open to the public with dinner provided.
Lopez’s visit will be the second after Rodriguez met the community on Thursday. Clementi will make the rounds on Tuesday.
Roaring Fork School District Board of Education President Kathryn Kuhlenberg previously told Aspen Daily News that the board hopes to announce their selection for the new superintendent to replace the departing Rob Stein at its April 27 meeting.
“If given the opportunity to serve as superintendent of schools for RFSD, my family and I will be totally committed to the district and community,” Lopez said. “I have had numerous experiences, yet I remain humble and continue to shine the light on students, staff and the Board of Trustees. Finally, you will see my family participating in community events and becoming part of the fabric of the community.”