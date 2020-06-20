Because of the pandemic there will be new ways of doing business and enjoying the Lost Forest this summer, which opens Sunday at Snowmass Ski Area.
From the Breathtaker Alpine Coaster and Canopy Run zipline to the Lost Forest’s climbing wall and ropes courses, the experience for both guests and employees will be first and foremost to ensure “a safe and fun way for families to enjoy the outdoors,” said mountain manager Susan Cross.
After Sunday’s opening, the Lost Forest’s attractions will be continue daily through Sept. 7.
“Just as life is different these days, so too will be the operation,” Cross said recently.
The changes to the Lost Forest that reflect social distancing start in Base Village at the entrance to the Elk Camp Gondola.
“Guests and employees will need to wear face coverings when loading and unloading lifts, and families will be able to ride lifts together, but others must ride single or, if agreed upon, may ride with one other person in the gondola or on the chairlift,” Cross explained.
Lost Forest attractions are subject to new regulations because of COVID-19, including those issued through local health orders and recommended by the Centers for Disease Control.
Ivano Del Piccolo, a Lost Forest guide, said it will be “interesting to see how the summer progresses, but I am optimistic about it.”
“It is awesome that we are able to offer the outdoor activities for people to enjoy while being socially distant in a beautiful place,” Del Piccolo said.
Despite the new regulations required for the outdoor activities to be considered safe, staff overall seems excited to begin the summer season, according to Cross. She explained some of the precautions that are being taken before the Lost Forest opens.
“The [climbing] wall itself will be cleaned at the end of the day after the wall is closed, following manufacturer and industry recommendations,” she said.
The cleaning process will start with a portable pressure washer using soap and water. A disinfectant with diluted bleach following CDC recommended directions would be next. After that the wall is air dried for the next day, Cross said.
The alpine coaster will operate as usual but the process of getting it ready will change. There will be lines set up to space people out 6 feet apart prior to loading, and guests will be required to wear a face mask when boarding the coaster and when the ride has ended. They may remove the mask for the ride. The high-touch points of the cars will be wiped down after each use and only family members can ride two per car, with no friends riding together.
Elk Camp restaurant will open at 50% capacity with seating inside and on the deck.
There are several picnic tables that will be scattered around to allow for picnic lunches and additional restaurant seating, according to Cross.
Getting the Lost Forest up and operating has many benefits, said Jason Roy, a supervisor.
"I am excited about the upcoming season so people can get out of their house and we think this will also help with their mental health, allowing them to not only get outside but also be part of the community,” Roy said.
The Lost Forest is open from 10:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. daily through August when it switches to fall operation of weekends only during September, and Oct. 2-4.