The final project of the Aspen Housing Partners rental developments opens for lottery applications on Monday. The 24 units are located at 488 Castle Creek Road, and targeted at the community’s lowest wage earners.
Some financing for the project was procured from state and federal housing credits. The housing credits program is meant to assist those earning 60% or less of area median income, and all applicants will be screened based on their 2019 income tax filings as well as projected income for 2021.
Jason Bradshaw, partner with Aspen Housing Partners, said developers are often wary of creating housing specific for lower wage earners, leaving that segment without accessible housing.
“The focus of 488 Castle Creek is to deliver housing to the lowest APCHA categories, which are often neglected, mainly because of the difficulty in obtaining adequate financing,” Bradshaw said.
This is the third and final group of apartments Aspen Housing Partners has brought online this year. Workforce housing units were also built at 802 W. Main St. and 517 Park Circle. Those units accepted residents who earned wages within APCHA’s Categories 2, 3 and 4.
The AMI numbers don’t match perfectly with APCHA’s earnings categories. All Category 1 residents are eligible, and those who earn at the lower end of Category 2 are also eligible. Tax returns from 2019 would be in the range of $15,000 to $46,440 for a single-person household or $30,000 to $66,300 for a four-person household.
The three developments offer the first new rental stock in the affordable housing holdings in nearly two decades. There has been overwhelming demand for the units; 168 hopefuls put their names in for the 10 beds available at 802 W. Main St., in July. In October, 270 people bid on 11 available units at 517 Park Circle.
The prequalification applications available today are a first pass making sure bidders are eligible for the lottery. Those whose names are drawn will have to undergo further paperwork.
“If you are chosen, you will be provided with a specific qualification packet for this type of project in addition to APCHA’s application requirements,” states information from the housing office.
Hopeful tenants can put their name in the proverbial fishbowl through 4 p.m. on Dec. 14. A live stream of the lottery selection will be available over Zoom at noon on Dec. 17.
There are 14 one-bedroom and 10 two-bedroom units available. No more than two residents can occupy the one-bedroom units, up to four can occupy the two-bedrooms. One pet is allowed. All units come with a washer and dryer, private decks and storage.
The apartments are on the Castle/Maroon city bus route that leads to downtown Aspen as well as Aspen Highlands. The building is located near the Marolt seasonal housing complex and Castle Ridge affordable rentals. During the planning phase of the project, neighbors who live further up the Castle Creek valley successfully petitioned city council to cut the development size by seven bedrooms, saying it was out of character for the area.
The private public partnership was completed by the Aspen Housing Partners on city-owned land. The rentals will be privately managed moving forward, with requirements that all tenants qualify in proper income categories and work hours through APCHA.