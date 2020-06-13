Members of the Pitkin County workforce seeking subsidized apartments for rent can try their luck in the upcoming lottery for the newly constructed 802 W. Main St. development, built by Aspen Housing Partners.
The complex is the first significant addition to the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority rental stock in two decades. Beginning Monday, there is a two-week open period wherein applicants who meet APCHA’s work and income requirements can throw their hat in the ring. The names are expected to be drawn in the first week of July.
Applicants can submit their name and basic eligibility through the Housing Partners website, which will be live on Monday. APCHA will oversee the lottery and verify qualifications of all winners. Cindy Christensen, Deputy Director of APCHA, said interest level has been high, even during the COVID-19 pandemic that has rocked the area’s workforce.
“It's nice to see that we are going to have these 10 units, I think it has turned out to be a really pretty project,” she said.
After this initial luck-based round for the 802 W. Main St. project and subsequent lotteries later this summer for two other developments located at 517 Park Circle and 488 Castle Creek Road, a private property manager will be in charge of choosing tenants, much like the setup at other deed-restricted rental projects such as Centennial Apartments and Castle Ridge. Aspen Housing Partners is hoping to hire local residents as the property manager and maintenance team for all three apartment buildings, which are built on city-owned land.
For this introductory round however, all qualified applicants get an equal shot and the chance for subsidized rents, regardless of tenure in town.
The 802 Main project consists of five one-bedroom units in the category two income limit, and five one-bedroom units in the category three brackett. A single person in category two can earn up to $65,750 a year, and their rent for the one bedroom will be $1,112. A single person in category three can earn up to $100,600 a year and their rent will be $1,576.
“We’ve needed rental units,” Christensen said, though she said there is a demand for category four rentals as well that will not be met through these three projects.
Park Circle is also a mix of category two and three units, and Castle Creek was built using state tax credits aimed for housing the lowest income residents in Pitkin County. That project will include category one units, for those making under $38,700 a year. Category one one-bedrooms will be rented at $658 a month and the two bedrooms are priced at $1,112.
Jason Bradshaw, partner with Aspen Housing Partners, has been with the project since 2014. He works on other low-income housing projects in metropolitan areas, and said he is particularly pleased with Aspen’s offerings.
“It's a long time coming. I think that they are all very high quality projects. The quality is higher than you will find in an affordable housing project in Denver,” he said.
He credited the local development team of David Johnston Architects for fitting the construction with the appropriate nature of each Aspen neighborhood the housing is going up in.
Following the 802 Main lottery in early July, a similar two-week open bid will be implemented for Park Circle in August, and Castle Creek in October. The units will be available for occupancy shortly after each drawing.
“The downside of the lottery is that you kinda have to be ready to move,” he said.
But, after construction delays due to the COVID-19 shutdown that pushed move-in days back a few months, he said his team is eager to get residents housed.
“Nobody wants to have affordable housing sitting vacant,” he said.
All of the developments are deed restricted in perpetuity and can never be converted to free-market rentals. The conversion from deed restrictions is threatening both Centennial and Castle Ridge within the next few decades.
Instead, 15 years from now the city has the first right of refusal to purchase all three developments and assume property management responsibilities. If they turn down that opportunity, Aspen Housing Partners or other management companies have the ability to buy the complexes, but cannot increase rent beyond APCHA-mandated affordability standards.