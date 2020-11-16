Finding places in Snowmass for employees to live has been a challenge since the resort was started in 1967. The town’s current goal of creating 200 new units of workforce housing gets assistance with a small chunk soon, as the new 15-unit Coffey Place development that is currently being built at the entryway to town will see a lottery for those homes sometime in mid-December.
According to Betsy Crum, Snowmass Village’s housing director, qualified employees may still submit an application for this housing up until Dec. 8.
The new Coffey Place neighborhood is being built alongside, and in some cases next door to, the existing Rodeo Place deed-restricted workforce housing at the entryway to Snowmass Village next to the Crossings. Its anticipated finish date is next spring.
“I am thinking they will be finished by March or April. I hope that we can fill them up and sell them as they are completed,” Crum said.
Landscaping and a few other cleanup items will be completed next summer after the housing units are occupied.
The 15-unit Coffey Place workforce housing is named after longtime Snowmass Housing Director Joe Coffey, who worked for the town of Snowmass Village and created housing for local employees for 38 years. This namesake project honors Coffey’s commitment to workforce housing and satisfies a small chunk of Snowmass Village’s overall employee housing goal of 200 new units as articulated most recently in the 2019 review of the town’s comprehensive plan.
“We can’t do 200 new units all at once, and I don’t think that was ever contemplated,” Crum said. “It was an aspirational goal by town council to say that we have a lot of need, and the need is not going to get less. Our community is really beautiful, and we love our large swaths of green space. I continue to pursue a path of creating new units within existing development areas.”
Crum has been Snowmass Village’s housing director for two-and-a-half years, following in the footsteps of Coffey after his passing on Jan. 30, 2018.
In October, Crum presented a Housing Master Plan update to the Snowmass Village Town Council outlining how 185 new units (plus the 15 new Coffey Place units) could be built at five proposed sites around Snowmass Village. The units would be “a mix of affordable rental and deed-restricted homeownership;” would “fit in with the character and environment of the surrounding neighborhoods;” be sustainable, high-quality, cost-effective and well-designed; and be concentrated “in and around the existing nodes of activity.”
The five locations are: The Town Hall Draw and Point site; an infill site near public works; the Carriage Way Apartments and Lot 1; Snowmass Inn and pool site, and the Upper Numbered Lots 10-12.
Coffey Place had seen some planning before Crum came on board with the town, and she has been pleased to see their continuing commitment to create a range of unit sizes and different types of housing (rental and whole ownership), in order to serve different populations such as singles, roommates, families, seniors and people with disabilities.
At Coffey Place, six two-bedroom duplexes, eight detached three-bedroom homes and one ADA-accessible, detached two-bedroom home are currently being built. Prices range from $495,000 for a duplex to $835,000 for the largest of the single-family units.
Employees interested in applying for Coffey Place housing must meet TOSV’s existing qualifications. The Coffey Place housing units for one person can only have a maximum income of $269,211 and a maximum net worth of $424,491, while the most expensive units for a minimum of three people have qualifications of $355,358 maximum income and a maximum net worth of $566,594, according to the housing department website.
The new housing is being shoehorned alongside and within the already existing Rodeo Place workforce housing.
“It’s a difficult site to build in because we had to stage around existing properties,” Crum said. “Lots four and five are pretty far along, as are lots 10, 11 and 12. One duplex is a little further along than the other two (which are on the left side of the road as you enter the project).”
Four units at the end of the project next to the Seven Star property are the houses that are the most far along and will probably be completed first. Two houses that were originally designed along with these four units were deleted during the planning phase because they were so visible to drivers entering Snowmass Village on Brush Creek Road.
Local builder and general contractor RA Nelson is building Coffey Place after it was designed by Charles Cunniffe Architects.
The 15 units of new housing are stick-built homes as opposed to the modular housing that was used in the Rodeo Place neighborhood alongside Coffey Place. While stick-built construction is usually more expensive than modular construction, Crum said that in this case stick-built construction was very competitive because of the added transportation costs of modular construction. She also noted that the Coffey Place site isn’t as accessible as Rodeo Place, so stick-built, on-site construction was a better plan.
While the housing department continues analyzing and discussing all five potential development sites for future workforce housing, the site at the old Snowmass Inn on Daly Lane is among the farthest along in planning. On that site, the town is proposing to build a four- to five-story building on the existing Snowmass Inn footprint. The former community pool site is now owned by the Snowmass Community Foundation. Several pods would be constructed that would create 72 units and add 69 underground parking spaces.
The town projects the total development cost of the Daly Lane site as being $73,546,809 with for sale revenue of $35,315,181 and annual rental revenue of $1,146,717. It is projected that each unit’s subsidy would be $490,149. Projections to develop a net total of 240 new deed-restricted units around Snowmass Village show the total development cost to be $220,839,430.
When Joe Coffey passed away, Town Manager Clint Kinney noted in his tribute that Coffey “oversaw the conceptualization, bidding processes and construction of the town’s more than 420 housing units.”
Current housing director Crum also noted Coffey’s considerable contribution to the town’s supply of workforce housing.
Prospective buyers may complete an application for the new Coffey Place housing until 3 p.m. Dec. 8 by visiting http://www.tosv.com or the Housing Department Office, 555 Deerfield Drive in Snowmass Village. The deadline is earlier for those who wish to downsize from another town-managed, deed-restricted unit. Those applicants must submit all requisite paperwork by 3 p.m. on Nov. 23.