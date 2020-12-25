It’s a strange Christmas season, with so many rituals and traditions missing this year. Churches are empty, kitchens are quiet and Highway 82 is a little less congested.
In a year filled with heartbreak, as a global community we mourn the loss of gatherings that were once a regular part of the holiday season, on top of a collective loss of life itself. On a day that calls for congregations, rejoicing and celebration, we remember lives lost.
And inevitably, at the end of an already isolating year, many Roaring Fork Valley residents will have no choice but to spend Christmas Day away from family — notably elderly loved ones and those at risk.
But in the midst of our collective solitude, stories and glimpses of humanity continue to shine through, especially in the halls and surrounding entrances of Aspen Valley Hospital.
The heroism demonstrated by front-line workers during a pandemic has been met with insatiable gratitude. In fact, the hospital was just honored with the Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence award for patient experience in the emergency department.
“This award recognizes our ‘phenomenal performance’ based on patient-reported experience, and it is a true testament to the patient-centered care we provide every day. The Guardian of Excellence award recognizes hospitals that reach the 95th percentile — or the top 5% — of over 1,000 hospitals in the country for which Press Ganey monitors patient experience,” AVH Chief Marketing Officer Jennifer Slaughter said.
This year, the greatest gift many health care workers will receive is the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines, and with that, a renewed sense of hope as we round the corner of a painful year. Nurses like Kim Thompson, a respiratory therapist at AVH, received her COVID-19 vaccine, ushering in a welcome influx of optimism as we round the corner in this painful year. Thompson is also one of the hospital’s clinical resource coordinators for the emergency department. For her, it’s the memories of pain, loss and trauma of the past year that makes the protection that comes with a vaccine all the more incredible — even a Christmas miracle.
When asked how she feels, three distinct emotions come to mind: relief, hope and excitement. Those same sentiments, she says, are echoing through the halls of the hospital, the same ones that only months earlier nurses and doctors walked through delivering hard news through tight-fitting N-95 masks.
It is “relief that the worry that we carry every day for our staff, our families and our community is going to be a little less as more people get the vaccine,” she said. “Hope that we now have a chance to win the battle and give protection not only to the front-line staff — who come to work every day not knowing what they are going to face — but everyone. We are all in this together.”
And it is “excitement,” she continued. ”We have been monitoring the development of the vaccine and the science behind it. Our medical staff have been vigilant in reviewing the data and sharing updates with the staff and the community about it so that we have the knowledge we need to prepare for its arrival and administration.”
When put in the context of a vaccine, the hardest, most unthinkable moments are put in grander perspective.
“I think about the magnitude of the loss of life all over the world and here in the United States from one virus. The news of so many people dying everywhere without their family, their loved ones at their bedside. The toll it takes not only on the families, but the health care team that steps in to be the family in the moment, linking phone calls and FaceTime at the bedside for last goodbyes. The vaccine will help change this for families,” Thompson said.
And on Christmas Day, staffers are prepared to celebrate the miracle of life, even amid the overtones of death that have dominated headlines and public discourse for so long.
“The staff on duty on Christmas Day always come with a happy spirit and make the most of the day for the patients in the hospital as well as in the emergency room. CEO Dave Ressler has been known to walk the halls and greet staff and visitors. The hospital offers a Christmas-themed menu for staff and patients to enjoy. Of course, there are restrictions in place, so there are social distancing requirements and masks on everyone,” she said. “But I am always told that you can still tell when you are happy and smiling under the mask!”
Through it all, the wonder and weight of hope is what health care workers like Thompson say has carried her through what collectively will be remembered as one of the hardest years in most lifetimes.
“I hope for families to reunite that have been isolated from each other to protect each other — hope that there will be less loss of life due to COVID — hope that we move forward with a better appreciation for the health and life that we have and respect for everyone’s role in helping to care for each other,” she told the Aspen Daily News.
Thompson also offered a personal anecdote to those who continue to put their life on the line to save others: “When careers include working holidays, you learn and teach your children that it is not about a day on the calendar, but any time you get to spend together is a gift, or any chance to tell someone how much you love them and that they are special to you is what counts.”
As for everyone else in the valley — the ones who have lost loved ones, and the ones who continue to fight their hardest battles this Christmas — Thompson wants to make sure her thanks is felt.
“No person is an island; it takes each person in their role to give the care at the bedside that we give and to be safe,” she said. “Everyone has stood up to this pandemic and did not let fear take over.
“The engineering staff built intubation tents for us. Housekeeping has gone above and beyond, as they have always done, in keeping the environment clean and safe for us to work in. Medical staff checking the science and facts to build treatment plans and prepare us with education each time there are updates that impact COVID and the development of the vaccine. The list goes on and on,” she continued.
The community’s outpouring of support and recognition goes far from unnoticed, too. The appreciation signs that have sprung up around employee entrances for staff to see when they come to work, as well as myriad donated meals and gifts, have been a light in health care workers’ world at a time when the world feels dark.
Being social, from a distance
In Facebook groups, church halls, hospitals and school cafeterias, residents have found ways to blanket each other in comfort and love.
For locals like Tyler Baumer, giving from one’s own wallet proved the best means for spreading cheer and joy.
His post in a local Facebook group, the Roaring Fork Swap, reads: “I was thinking of buying a Christmas tree for myself for my apartment this year, but after thinking, I would much rather give one to a family in need since I know they would appreciate it so much more than I would!”
Christmas trees can often cost over $100, an amount that just isn’t affordable for many this year. His post was met by comment after comment of others also offering to chip in with ornaments, trees of their own, and even the labor of chopping ones down and offerings of permits to those looking for their own Griswold family Christmas tree.
In a true showing of generosity this holiday season, Facebook users are reflecting on those in the valley that deserve extra love at the end of a troubling year. Megan Suzanne Kappeli took advantage of the collective kindness of her neighbors to gather funds, tools and gifts for a dear friend of hers going through chemotherapy treatments.
“One of the kindest souls” she knows works at City Market and has recently been undergoing chemotherapy treatments for cancer. He recently had his toolkit stolen and can no longer continue working on his car — his favorite hobby.
Kappeli turned to the online community to ask for help. Offers of funds, tools, shopping sprees and toys for his family began to flood in.
For Emylee Schelling, giving came in the form of donations from her daughter’s own closet. She posted in “the Swap” that she’d like to offer some of her daughter’s hand-me-downs as Christmas gifts this year to a family in need.
“My mom and dad were doing gift boxes for children through their church in Indiana, and I just felt like even if I couldn’t afford to buy other children brand new gifts, doesn’t mean I couldn’t give back in some way. My daughter has so many books and toys that she doesn’t even touch that I thought would be appreciated by another child,” Schelling said. “Every kid needs something to open on Christmas, and I was just trying to lend out a hand for any struggling parents to make sure that was possible.”
Since posting, Schelling has been contacted by multiple families who will get to leave something special under the tree for their children.
“I also reached out to my child’s teacher asking her if she knew of anyone who needed some items to gift to their children. It’s always a good feeling to be able to help someone else, no matter how small of an amount you can give,” she said.
Looking forward, Schelling hopes as a community that we continue to keep our sights set on service.
“We should always be willing to help, regardless of outside circumstances. Because even without a pandemic, there are always good people who could use a little help,” she said. “I think that’s one thing to remember even when everything goes back to normal.”
At a time when hope is fading off screen, with technology at our fingertips, it can be easily restored through a quick scroll through social media feeds. So in the grand scheme of this year, the trauma, the loss and the pain are real for so many in deeply personal ways, but hope and resilience remain steadfast. For many, life does go on. This Christmas, we have much to be thankful for. One only needs to look to their neighbor to see it.