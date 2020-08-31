World-renowned physicist and Old Snowmass resident Amory Lovins is asking Pitkin County commissioners to call a “time out” on Aspen airport redevelopment, saying that the COVID-19 pandemic’s effect on air travel negates prior assumptions on expected growth in tourism and that there is no solid evidence that the CRJ-700 used by the airlines serving the local market cannot continue for many more years.
Lovins is an adviser to major governments and private firms worldwide on advanced energy efficiency and strategy, and has an extensive aviation background. He also is co-founder of the Rocky Mountain Institute, but his comments in letters to commissioners and local media represent his personal views and not those of RMI.
On Sunday, Lovins shared his thoughts on local airport redevelopment and the recent ASE Vision process in an opinion piece that appears on Page 9 of today’s Aspen Daily News. He also spoke with a reporter at his home in Old Snowmass and stressed that he has approached the airport redevelopment question independently.
He said he is not allied with the Woody Creek-based group Save Our Skies, which opposes the widening of the airport’s runway to accommodate aircraft with larger wingspans than what is currently allowed. Nor did he participate in the recent yearlong ASE Vision process — which resulted in a committee’s recommendation to Pitkin County commissioners in support of the widening, among other aspects of redevelopment — because he was involved in other projects at the time.
“I’m independent of the economic and other interests at play,” he said. “For a half-century, in energy and other fields, I’ve been giving independent advice the best I know how. This is in that same vein,” Lovins said.
He added that he has weighed in on certain policy aspects of local projects in the past, including the state’s four-laning of Highway 82 and the city of Aspen’s proposed hydroelectric facility.
“If I see a major decision affecting my community that isn’t asking the right questions and is not getting the information that it needs, and I think I can contribute to the discussion … then that’s the time to speak up,” Lovins said.
The stated impetus behind the ASE Vision process was the belief of many local officials and private consultants that the CRJ-700 aircraft serving the local commercial market will be discontinued in the next two to 10 years, necessitating the need for airside improvements. A 20-1 vote in early March by the process’s dominating committee on “common ground recommendations” for the airport’s redevelopment supported the contention that the CRJ-700 is headed for retirement and that airside improvements are necessary to support next-generation jets.
However, some critics of the process, including members of Save Our Skies, say the upgrades would allow commercial airlines and private jet operators to fly planes into Aspen that are noisier and environmentally unfriendly.
Lovins addresses numerous points surrounding the ASE Vision process in today’s column. The primary point he wants to convey, he said in Sunday’s interview, is that issues surrounding the CRJ-700s and the planes that would replace them should be looked at in a different way.
The county could conceivably negotiate with the airlines to keep 737s and other aircraft deemed unfit for Aspen’s community values away from the airport, he said. But that wouldn’t stop private-jet owners and operators from flying undesirable aircraft into the local airport, Lovins said. And private-jet operations account for three-quarters of the local airport’s activity, he pointed out.
Also, while promises could be made by United, American and Delta — the three commercial airlines serving Aspen — about what types of planes are used, there is no guarantee that future commercial carriers entering the local market would make the same guarantee, he said.
“We can’t legally restrict unwanted, big, dirty, noisy airplanes from coming in,” he said. “And we couldn’t do that anyway for the three-quarters of our traffic that is not airlines. The reason is that the FAA will not let us discriminate.”
Lovins said the county could do what 28 other airports across the nation have done: “Leave the FAA in control of safety issues, but take control of all other issues.” It’s a form of privatization, he said, except the county would be in charge, not a private company. And the county could stipulate what types of aircraft, private or commercial, would be given access to the runway.
“That question is not being asked, that option is not being presented,” he said. “It was briefly mentioned in 2013 and forgotten.”
He added that the premise that the CRJ-700s are going away is wrong. “The airlines will continue to serve this unique and lucrative market with whatever is required,” Lovins said.
Many local officials involved with the ASE Vision process could not be reached for immediate comment at press time Sunday. The Aspen Daily News will contact them for a follow-up story early this week.
Assistant County Manager Rich Englehart, who is interim airport director and helped facilitate the community’s airport redevelopment process, said he had not read Lovins’ initial letter to commissioners. Today’s column, which Lovins emailed to both Aspen newspapers, is an enhanced version of that letter.
“The ASE Vision process is very defendable,” he said. “Over 130 people were involved in it. [Commissioners] haven’t made any decisions on what they’re doing yet.”
Englehart added that Lovins is one person among many in the community with opinions about airport redevelopment.
He said commissioners would have a work session on Tuesday to continue to evaluate various aspects of the ASE Vision recommendations. A county timeline shows that first reading on a resolution regarding whether to move the recommendations forward is set for Sept. 9. Second reading, with a public hearing, is currently set for Sept. 23.