Lovins’ letter probes, pokes Pitkin County over airport plans

Amory Lovins — the renowned physicist, energy expert, corporate-government adviser and writer who resides in Old Snowmass — recently questioned the process and plans for redevelopment of the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport with a critical and lengthy letter to county and airport officials.
It wasn’t the first time that Lovins, former chairman and chief scientist of the Rocky Mountain Institute whom Time magazine named one of the world’s most influential people in 2009, has been critical of the county’s methods of forging ahead with airport expansion plans. In August 2020, following more than a year’s work of the ASE Vision process and a county-appointed committee’s adoption of “Common Ground” recommendations for the future of the airport, Lovins spoke out about what he perceived to be a flawed premise for the county’s goal to transform the facility from Airport Design Group II to ADG III, which would allow planes with larger wingspans to use the airport.
By far, the upgrade was and is the most controversial aspect of the many recommendations that evolved from ASE Vision, described by the county as a way to reach community consensus but perceived by critics as having been steered by officials, expansion supporters and consultants. The premise in question was the expected phase-out of the CRJ-700, the 70-seat jet currently utilized by commercial airlines serving the local market, and the need to accommodate future aircraft with larger wingspans that are capable of managing the mountainous terrain surrounding the airport.
Group III status would permit planes into Aspen with a wingspan greater than 95 feet, which critics of airside expansion fear would open the door to larger and noisier jets, including certain models of the Boeing 737 and other aircraft they view as undesirable.
County and airport officials have long contended that airlines won’t use the 737 in Aspen because the airport’s high-density altitude makes it harder for 737 models to gain lift for takeoff during summer months. However, with the step up in class to Group III — which would require a widening of the runway from 100 to 150 feet, plus a greater separation between the runway and taxiway — there would be nothing prohibiting the airlines or private jet operators from flying a 737 into or out of Aspen. Airports are not allowed to discriminate against planes with specifications that comply with the Federal Aviation Administration’s design-group categories. (The county hopes to negotiate with airlines to ensure that future aircraft fleets are reflective of the community’s values.)
In short, Lovins’ contention in August 2020, just a few months after the “Common Ground” recommendations were approved by the overarching Vision Committee (an advisory group), was there was no solid evidence that the CRJ-700 cannot continue for many more years, and that airport expansion should be put on hold due to pandemic-forced changes in the air-travel industry. Now, in his new and lengthy salvo to the county dated April 19, he suggests that the county has changed its narrative from the CRJ-700 phase-out issue to the need for quieter aircraft with lesser greenhouse-gas emissions.
“Thus the falsity of the CRJ-700 prompt-retirement projections that have underlain this project from 2011 through at least 2020, and explicitly underlie [an ASE Vision technical subcommittee report] becomes irrelevant, because the basic rationale has been quietly changed from about-to-retire CRJ-700s to noise, emissions and pollution,” Lovins wrote.
There was much more to Lovins’ letter, which he tagged as “confidential” and sent to members of the fledgling Airport Advisory Board, Pitkin County commissioners and county administrators. At the urging of the recently formed advisory board, which began meeting monthly early this year, county and airport staff responded to most of his points, with the general tone being that the pandemic did in fact put a pause on planning efforts, but now the pace is picking up and the county is proceeding with its goals in a correct, measured manner. Given time, officials will have more answers and solutions to his, and the community’s, questions about the project, the response from the county suggested.
Airport Director Dan Bartholomew thanked Lovins for his comments and questions. “While we have made an attempt to address the majority of your comments, some of the items will require additional study, and therefore cannot be effectively addressed at this time. It is anticipated that the forthcoming Airport Layout Plan project, ongoing discussions with the FAA, and continuously evolving trends and changes in the airline, aviation, and aerospace industries will provide additional clarification over time,” he wrote.
It should be noted that Lovins declined to provide the Aspen Daily News with a copy of his April letter. Bartholomew forwarded a copy — it was part of the public record, not “confidential,” as Lovins sent it to many elected and appointed officials — along with the county’s May 23 response. The reply involved “considerable time and effort,” according to Deputy County Manager Rich Englehart. Taken together, the April letter and the response a month later totaled slightly less than 8,000 words, not counting notations, addendums and attachments.
Lovins said that his letter to the county was not his alone, but the effort of a group of concerned citizens. It reflected consultations with airport personnel and its fixed-based operator (which oversees private jet operations at ASE); SkyWest management and pilots (the third-party commercial carrier that operates flights on behalf of the major airlines); Roaring Fork Valley pilots and aircraft owners; the senior operating personnel of several major airlines; FAA personnel; international and domestic airport architects; designers, contractors and aviation consultants; and others.
“We gratefully acknowledge their generous cooperation. Responsibility for any reporting errors is mine,” Lovins wrote.
He concluded his letter with this comment: “Like many concerned citizens who have voluntarily and diligently tried to help the county put its process on a sounder track, including those citizens who have kindly contributed to this letter, I wonder how our county commissioners intend to deal with these festering issues. If you keep doing what you’ve done, you’ll keep getting the results you’ve gotten, and it won’t end well.”
The following information contains highlights of the letter and the county’s responses. Much of it pertains to various “Common Ground” recommendations of early 2020, which were reviewed and adopted (with caveats) by the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners later that same year. The letter additionally relates to other airport issues, as well as efforts taken (or not taken) on redevelopment plans in the two years since. The information has been paraphrased and edited for clarity and brevity.
FAA design guidelines
Lovins opened his letter by stating that new FAA airport design guidelines immediately supersede “those that would previously have applied to the proposed redesign of the Aspen airport.”
The regulatory change, mandatory for certain types of FAA funding, “may entail substantial rework — but also offers a fresh opportunity to rethink the project’s plans and processes,” he said.
The county replied that while the FAA guidelines have been updated and lengthened, the changes are largely superficial. “Areas which would have a significant impact on [Aspen] airport design … remain in effect and have been strengthened,” the reply stated.
Airport layout plan
Lovins pointed out that the county’s Resolution 105 of 2020, which adopts the Vision Committee’s recommendations, contains caveats regarding the airport layout plan, or ALP, which some describe as a master plan, or blueprint, for the airport’s future. The ALP will reflect the transformation to an ADG III facility whether or not that goal ultimately garners approval by the BOCC, FAA and the community.
Specifically, Lovins said the county is required to commission “an updated fleet mix study” and “negotiate with airlines and FAA” to achieve agreements that ASE will be served by aircraft with certain characteristics relating to emissions, noise, seat capacity and other factors, prior to pursuing the work on the layout plan.
“I’m aware of no public information about an updated fleet mix study or the negotiations described …” he said.
The county responded that the ALP process is just beginning. A consultant recently was hired, and it is expected to take 12-18 months to complete the document.
“The county has not met with the FAA or the airlines to discuss these recommendations as of the date we received the letter,” the county wrote. “Now that the advisory board has been formed [and with the hiring of the consultant] we will begin to address these components contained in the resolution. … Nothing will be finalized until such time as the [advisory board and BOCC] have reviewed and approved the ALP.”
Aircraft negotiations
Lovins said that negotiations with the airlines to employ aircraft with emissions and noise less impactful than the current CRJ-700 fleets “would effectively rule out the CRJ-700” and also bar the “noisier, dirtier [Embraer 175] now being promoted as its likely successor, and probably the [Airbus A220] previously proposed in that role.”
He wrote that the “widely available” Dash 8/Q400 turboprop plane would qualify as a fit for the Aspen airport under the ASE Vision guidelines, but added that it was “already improperly excluded.”
Lovins said he doesn’t expect negotiations with airlines about using aircraft best suited for Aspen to succeed.
“The county lacks authority, the operator lacks motive and there’s no qualifying jetliner in sight — but tacitly abandoning the project’s original rationale [the phase-out of the CRJ-700] is remarkable,” he wrote.
The county replied that airlines are discontinuing use of the Dash 8/Q400. “Therefore, the fact that this model of aircraft was ‘already promptly excluded’ during the [ASE Vision] process was quite intuitive,” the response said.
Addressing Lovins’ suggestion of waiting for an electric aircraft to be developed and used in Aspen’s market, the county wrote that electric planes would be “greatly welcome, however the timeframe for their introduction into the national aircraft fleet is not known at this time.” Such aircraft would need a seating capacity of at least 65 passengers, as smaller planes would “overtask the airspace.”
Aviation safety
Lovins noted that safety is the “top community priority” identified through the ASE Vision process, “but it is not an apparent county or [advisory board] core focus.” He wrote that the county has not done a study of the causes of accidents associated with the airport.
He also said ASE continues to use “downwind routing,” which the FAA discourages, and that general-aviation pilots (flyers of private and charter planes) lack the airport-specific training required of commercial pilots. Planes generally take off from the airport to the north, in a downvalley direction, and fly into the airport from the north in an upvalley direction, resulting in “risky head-to-head traffic,” Lovins’ letter states.
The county said all airport accidents are investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board, and that “no reasonable benefit” would be ascertained from the county conducting its own study. Safety information can be gleaned from NTSB reports, according to the county.
The response additionally states that while downwind operations “are not ideal,” Aspen’s terrain generally limits operations to the south — few planes are allowed to take off toward the city, or land in a direction from the city. The alternative would not be acceptable to most citizens, the county contends.
“The introduction of operations to/from the south would like introduce new, and possibly more, egregious safety issues than those encountered in the current operational configuration,” the county wrote, later adding, “It is highly doubtful the city of Aspen elected officials and the BOCC would consider opening up traffic [over the city] as part of regular operations at ASE.”
As for the concern about general-aviation pilot training, the county noted that it cannot mandate training, but it can encourage it. “The airport does work with the FAA in support of their safety video series ‘From the Flight Deck,’ which addresses safety initiatives at certain unique airport facilities, including ASE. It is the responsibility of pilots and aircraft operators to become educated on best practices.”
Fixed-based operations
Lovins asked why the county is proceeding with a request for proposals for a fixed-base operator, or FBO, when it could operate the general-aviation component of the airport itself. The lease held by the current FBO, Atlantic Aviation, expires in September 2023.
He argued that the county could make more money, and have more control over general aviation, by being the FBO, with the profits supporting airport improvements and other county operations.
The imminent issuance of an RFP “is cart-before-horse, and urgently needs policy, process and data transparency,” Lovins said. “The county should already have launched a public discussion, led by an independent expert on airport finances and operations, of the Aspen airport’s business model, revenue flows and earnings prospects. That information could then illuminate whether the county should own the FBO and conduct or contract out its operation, rather than continuing to allow a private operator to keep most of the profits that could support” the county.
The county replied that while FBO businesses can be lucrative, a significant amount of cost, risk and industry expertise is required to operate it safely and profitably. Also, the FBO facility is at the end of its useful life and will require a costly redevelopment, which — combined with other capital outlays associated with airport redevelopment — “would stress the airport’s financial capacity.” In addition, the BOCC instructed staff not to consider a county-operated FBO.
ASE governance
Lovins contended that the airport needs an independent and expert governing board. He wrote that Pitkin County commissioners and county staff lack expertise in overseeing the airport and making decisions related to the facility. Plus, they have many other demanding issues to address.
“Global aviation experts say Aspen airport can’t expect to succeed under its current governance, which intensifies every kind of risk,” the letter states.
The county’s reply: “We would welcome a dialogue with these ‘global aviation experts’ to discuss the risks of our governance model. Under Pitkin County, the operations have proven safe and successful since ASE’s opening day. ASE will continue to be successful in meeting the aviation requirements set out by the FAA, with educated and professional employees, and leadership.”