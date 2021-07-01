As road closures on Interstate 70 caused backed up traffic over Independence Pass and throughout the Roaring Fork Valley, lower valley residents were not so surprised to find many gas stations in Carbondale and Rifle were sold out of fuel when they pulled up to the pump.
Reports of gas outages flooded local Facebook groups on Monday as residents scrambled to find a place to fill their tanks. In Carbondale, Carbondale Car Care and City Market each posted signs at the pumps saying they were out of gas and directing customers to the Roaring Fork Valley Co-op. The problem, gas station managers said, was not that drivers couldn’t get through Glenwood Canyon — but that suppliers are short on delivery drivers themselves.
“It’s more of a shortage of drivers than anything,” Carbondale Car Care employee Bruce Norris said on Wednesday.
He added that Carbondale Car Care did have fuel in stock on Wednesday but was out of non-ethanol due to a problem with a piece of equipment, and that the refineries in Grand Junction that supply the business were desperate for drivers.
City Market was also resupplied on Wednesday after being sold out of gas on Monday and Tuesday. Jessica Trowbridge, a media relations specialist for City Market and King Soopers based out of Denver, said that the company is having carrier issues in multiple areas, not just on the Western Slope.
“There are multiple factors that have resulted in fuel delivery delays, including carrier capacity issues, spot outages and extended wait times,” she said in a statement. “We are working to resolve these issues and apologize for the inconvenience.”
While it is uncertain how long supply companies will be low on carriers and whether the valley can expect another gas shortage, not all gas stations will be affected. Some companies, like the Co-op, have relationships with reliable suppliers that work hard to keep gas tanks filled.
“We’re very proactive about planning and we have very good suppliers, and we work very hard at that because we’re member-owned and we have a responsibility to our members,” Co-op General Manager Don Boos said, adding that he had heard that other gas stations were starting to run out of fuel and wanted to be on top of things. “Some of it’s driver shortages, but the people that haul for us — we have very reliable companies that take good care of us because we have a good business relationship.”
Talk of a gas outage was circling upvalley as well, Snowmass Village Police Chief Brian Olson said. However, the upper valley seemed to remain unaffected, and Olson added that no gas siphoning-related crimes have been reported in Snowmass.
“In light of that, we’ll remain vigilant and contact any suspicious vehicles,” he said. “We have a pretty robust camera system throughout the village, so we have ways to track them down.”
Aspen Police Assistant Chief Bill Linn, a dispatcher at Rifle Police Department and a public information officer at Carbondale Police Department echoed Olson’s statement that no fuel-related crimes have been reported.