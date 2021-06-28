Theresa Strader knew of puppy mills, but it wasn’t until she saw the dogs who’d spent their lives in cages, made to breed without respite and without proper care, that she truly understood the cruelty of the industry.
That was in 2007, when she’d gotten an email that simply read: “Fifty Italian greyhounds in need” and listed a phone number for a rescue organization in Ohio. Strader learned that a large commercial breeder was going out of business and auctioning off 561 dogs.
So she pulled the seats out of her van, filled the back of the vehicle with crates and headed off to the auction, which was in Missouri. Within seconds of seeing the dogs, National Mill Dog Rescue was born, at least in her mind, she said in a 2013 interview with KRCC, the Colorado Springs public radio station.
Since founding the nonprofit organization, based in Peyton, near Colorado Springs, Strader’s van still has no back seats in order to make room for the dogs she and hundreds of volunteers rescue from all over the country. To date, NMDR has saved more than 13,000 dogs from what are known as puppy mill operations — some licensed, some not.
The 13 dogs that she brought to the Aspen Animal Shelter Saturday afternoon were from an unlicensed operation in an undisclosed location. They were in the roughest shape Dr. Jennifer Davis, the shelter’s staff veterinarian, had seen to date.
Strader — who’s worked with the shelter to help rehabilitate and rehome hundreds of rescue dogs over the years — agreed with Davis’ assessment.
“We’ve never brought dogs up here in a condition like this. But now, we have kennels full of dogs … and we have more coming all the time,” Strader said Saturday. “It’s a rough group of dogs to look at — they stink. We just got them the night before last. I had a 60-dog rescue set for this week, and then this urgency came up, so I had to put those off.”
But the group of dogs that Strader brought to Aspen were noteworthy for another reason: their demeanors.
“The utterly remarkable part of these dogs is every one of them is wagging its tail. This tells you about how forgiving they are. And they’re just so freakin’ sweet! These resilient souls, man,” she continued.
Aspen Animal Shelter Executive Director Seth Sachson brought all hands on deck Sunday to make sure enough staff was available to shave, bathe and neuter or spay every animal. The shaving alone proved no small feat, even for little dogs.
“Some of those dogs to shave have taken forever because they’re so matted down to the skin,” he said. In fact, between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., only two were finished with their makeovers. “They lived in filth and are matted with feces ... in their fur. And as yucky as they smell and might appear, they're just the sweetest little things that just want to love and be loved.”
It makes the cost and energy of the endeavor well worth it, he continued. He said that when Strader called him about taking in this particular group of 13, he didn’t hesitate. That’s mostly because of Strader’s credibility with him, rather than some naive notion that all puppy mill dogs are ready for adoption.
“I don’t want to candy coat what is actually the reality, because [these dogs] are not necessarily the norm; it’s just that Theresa … she was driving back with 50 dogs and said to me, ‘Seth, can you take some dogs? They are matted and smelly and yucky but they have the best personalities ever,’” he recalled. “That’s when I said, ‘Heck yeah.’”
Maintaining relationships is a critical aspect of what makes Strader’s operation work — not just with leadership at animal shelters and other rescue organizations, but also with breeders. That’s why she doesn’t share from where or whom any group of dogs comes. It takes years to build trust and rapport, especially with unlicensed breeders, and it could take one misstep to jeopardize that.
“We typically don’t talk about in print where they come from because I have to work with these people,” Strader said.
With unlicensed breeders in particular, if someone goes “underground,” it could be years before Strader is able to make contact again.
“Then they have nobody speaking up for them,” she said of the dogs. “If they’re licensed, it’s much easier.”
There’s nothing illegal about a licensed commercial breeding operation, even when it fits the “puppy mill” description, she noted. Typically, a puppy mill dog spends its life “in a cage in a dark building. You have one male and two or three females in every cage and their job is to breed,” she explained. Brokers make their rounds to the various puppy mills in an area on Mondays and Tuesdays, for instance, then bring the puppies back for processing on Wednesday and by Thursday truck them out to pet stores all over the country.
“Those puppies in the pet store — this could easily be their mom, seriously,” she said Saturday, holding one of the dogs she’d brought to Aspen in the back of her van. “We had 50 more in our kennel [in Peyton] that look like this. We had to get some help. We’re super grateful to Aspen Animal Shelter for helping us, and they're remarkably adoptable dogs.”
So adoptable, in fact, that Sachson said some have already been spoken for before they were even officially available.
“Oftentimes, people happen to be at the shelter when they come in or we have them out in the yards playing and people see them,” he said. “Really, at the end of the day today, Jen will have examined all of them and … we’ll let them sleep it all off and we’ll continue to get to know them. They will be ready to go tomorrow as neutered, vaccinated and microchipped and ready to rock and roll. And the icing on the cake is that many of them are hypoallergenic, non-shedding dogs.”