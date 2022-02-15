Aspen City Council received updates on Monday about affordable housing projects at the Lumberyard and Burlingame Ranch Phase 3.
The most recent update on the Lumberyard occurred Jan. 10, when council members supported the “hinge” design plan but asked for modifications such as expanded parking. On Monday, staff presented an updated plan that included a parking garage on the east side of the project near Deer Hill.
However, according to a memorandum from Chris Everson, affordable housing senior project manager, staff did not recommend the garage because it would interfere with the balance of programming on the site.
“I was not asking for parking in the back because I like having it to block noise,” Councilwoman Rachel Richards said, adding that she’d like to see parking make up “5-10% of the project so we’re not going head over heels.”
Regardless of location, another issue with a multi-level parking structure is that it would require ramped floors, which Everson said limits future flexibility. Councilman Ward Hauenstein said he had never heard of ramped floors causing an issue and wasn’t concerned.
“That’s a non-issue for me,” he said.
Based on council members’ previous feedback, the updated plan also includes refinements to open areas, roadways, shuttle bus stations, trails and walkway connections and modifications to building layouts. Council supported the community spaces, but said the building models made the structures look too tall. They asked to see more work to improve the visibility of the buildings.
Staff also updated council on public outreach efforts and ongoing collaboration with city departments to finalize next steps for the project. Prior to completion of the schematic design process, council will hear another update from the design team on March 21.
Burlingame Phase 3 will house 79 new for-sale affordable housing units, and construction is nearly 65% complete, according to Everson’s memo. Based on data collected from lotteries held at Burlingame Phase 2 and a Lumberyard Demand Study, staff recommended the majority of units at Burlingame Phase 3 should be three-bedroom category 3 units.
Over the past five years, one-bedroom units in categories 3 and 4 have received the highest number of bids across Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority properties, the memo says. Job growth also has increased primarily in categories 2 and 3. For these reasons, staff recommended 27 category 3 units, 25 in category 4, 16 in category 2 and 11 in category 5.
Staff also recommended utilizing the APCHA lottery process for the sale of Burlingame 3 units. The process will include three rounds of public outreach to inform potential buyers of which units will be available and when.
After nearly 1.5 months of remote-only meetings due to the spread of COVID-19’s omicron variant, council members were finally able to hold a work session in their new chambers, located in the new Aspen City Hall building on Rio Grande Place and accessible from Galena Plaza.
Council work sessions and regular meetings are scheduled to take place in a hybrid model going forward, both on WebEx and in the new chambers. Council will meet again today for another work session at 4 p.m.