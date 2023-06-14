The Lumberyard affordable housing discussion was continued once more on Tuesday night during a special Aspen City Council meeting where members of the public and the council had opportunities to comment and ask questions.
The public hearing related to Ordinance 10, which would approve the project’s planned development. After last week’s meeting was continued, the development team resumed their presentation on the project, and members of the public had an opportunity to make comments before council began deliberating.
The Lumberyard project will include three buildings and 277 deed-restricted units, as well as 435 on-site parking spaces, half of which will be located underground. The buildings will be four stories high and include a mixture of one-, two- and three-bedroom units for a total of 467 bedrooms. Buildings 1 and 2 are anticipated to hold rental units, and Building 3 also may be rentals but is anticipated to offer ownership units to APCHA-qualified tenants. There also will be eight elevators across the three buildings, and each building will have solar panels on the roofs, which will offset energy use by up to 75%.
“One of the big aspects of this approach is 75% net zero,” said Randy Rhoads, executive director of affordable housing at Cushing Terrell, the firm that is designing the project. “We’re absolutely on track to meet that stretch goal.”
With the planned development approval, the project has a legal framework and is ready for potential partners. However, it will still need numerous budget approvals before construction can begin. Later this year, the council will discuss financing for the project, which is currently expected to cost about $400 million. Construction is planned to begin in 2024 and would be phased over several years, with expected completion in 2031. Cushing Terrell requested 10 years of vested rights to complete the project.
City of Aspen Senior Planner Kevin Rayes said the community development department’s role was to assess the project to make sure it aligns with the city’s land-use code and with community goals. City staff recommended approving the planned development, and Rayes said that the department found the project to align with goals outlined in the Aspen Area Community Plan, a document used to guide local policy decisions.
Rayes pointed to a section of the plan called “West of Castle Creek Corridor,” which contains a paragraph that reads, “The [Airport Business Center] area continues to provide a somewhat less expensive alternative to land prices in Aspen which has resulted in the purchase of lands for affordable housing in close proximity to Aspen.”
“So the first thing that we think about here is the location of this housing is consistent with the statement prescribed in the Aspen Area Community Plan,” Rayes said.
He also said staff found no concerns for environmental hazards, and that the project would improve the current conditions of the site, which currently is an industrial area.
Neighbors of the Lumberyard, including Mountain Rescue Aspen and residents of the ABC area, attended the meeting and spoke during public comment. They asked the council to keep them up to date before, during and after construction, and to keep access to the MRA property and traffic impacts in the ABC in mind.
“Specifically, I have serious concerns about the new road that will extend traffic from the Lumberyard project into the ABC connecting the two areas via Sage Road,” Jill Porcaro, a resident of the ABC, wrote in a letter that was submitted to the council. “Traffic will undoubtedly increase dramatically in the ABC with the potential for having an additional 400-plus cars from residents, workers and visitors of the Lumberyard having direct access to pass through the ABC to access Highway 82 via Baltic Avenue.”
In addition to concerns, members of the public also showed up to share their support for the project. Alycin Bektesh, public affairs manager for the Aspen Chamber Resort Association, spoke to the council on behalf of ACRA’s 750 member businesses and their employees, and asked them to vote to approve the project.
“I want to make sure you’re considering the future residents of this space, our workforce,” she said. “The majority by far are not currently living in the APCHA housing system. Our members reported the No.1 reason given when an employee leaves their job is because they lost their housing.”
Former Councilwoman Rachel Richards also spoke and urged the council to approve the project now because the demand and coss will only grow as construction prices rise and businesses continue to hire employees from downvalley.
“I know there’s no such thing as a perfect project,” Richards said. “But this is a very solid project. It’s as good as it gets, and it’s desperately, desperately needed.”
Council members supported having a work session at a future date to discuss financing for the project. They also shared concerns about transportation, possible partnerships and parking.
“I want to support this project, but as far as the purview of entitlements go, I feel very uncomfortable approving it with us adding a new traffic light and the fact that we made transportation and mobility our No. 1 priority at the council retreat just to add another F and add more transportation woes,” Councilman Sam Rose said. “I do think this project is really well thought out, really well done, and I do appreciate all the work of staff and the presentations I’ve seen, but transportation is really the one thing I need to harp on.”
Councilman Bill Guth added that he was not supportive of ownership units at the Lumberyard and would prefer rental units to better support the workforce. Councilman Ward Hauenstein asked for more information about how the city would be tying its hands into details like unit mix and density by approving Ordinance 10.
Overall, council members said they were supportive of the project but had several more unanswered questions.
“My intention here is to build affordable housing at this location,” Mayor Torre said. “I support it very close to the numbers that we have outlined. I think that maybe if we gave the design team the opportunity to revisit some of these things that maybe there are some creative solutions.”