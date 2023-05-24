Aspen City Council approved an ordinance on its first reading Tuesday to move forward with the Lumberyard affordable housing project.
The first reading kicked off the second portion of a two-step approval process. On May 3, the Planning and Zoning Commission reviewed the project and recommended approval with two amendments. P&Z members requested additional air-quality studies and proper filtration equipment for indoor spaces, as well as a safety study of the Highway 82 intersection by the development.
The $400 million project would include 277 affordable housing units across three buildings, with a mix of one, two- and three-bedroom units. The project site is currently located on three properties — the Lumberyard facility, the Aspen Mini Storage facility and the Burlingame Triangle Parcel Lot 1D. Construction would begin in 2024 and be completed in phases with estimated completion in 2031.
“The applicant is requesting 10 years of vested rights to get this development fully built out,” senior planner Kevin Rayes said. “The first phase is phase zero. The applicant hopes to start this next year based on direction given by council. This seems like a realistic timeline.”
Rayes did not ask the council for direction on the project, but encouraged them to ask questions that could be answered on second reading and suggest changes to the ordinance.
Councilman Bill Guth was the dissenter in the 4-1 vote, and he brought up concerns about the pace of the project moving forward. He said he thought the city should identify a partnership before moving forward with the development of the project.
“I’m given great pause by the fact that we have not addressed how to execute upon this project,” Guth said. “We have not figured out how we’re going to build it, with whom we’re going to partner and how we’re going to pay for it.”
While other council members agreed that they were interested in exploring a process to find a development partner, Guth was outvoted when the time came to move Ordinance 10 to a public hearing. The second reading will give the council an opportunity to get their questions answered and solidify their decision, and will allow members of the public to participate in the discussion.
Mayor Torre said he would be interested in bringing Ordinance 10 to second reading and learning more at that time about how to search for partners.
“I’m interested in a comment period,” he said. “We’ve had talks about partnerships, but also our ability getting this to someplace where a partnership and going out to find those partners makes sense, and maybe we’re there right now.”
Councilman Ward Hauenstein agreed that he would like the city to have as much flexibility as possible for finding partners and rezoning the project site. Councilman Sam Rose said he would like to know more about the issue.
Rose also asked staff to bring back more information about a number of things, including the possibility of giving prioritization to workers like bus drivers, and constructing a vehicle underpass at the intersection of Highway 82 and the entrance to the Lumberyard instead of the proposed stoplight. He said the stoplight and the additional vehicles on the road would result in more traffic delays at the entrance to Aspen.
“I feel like an underpass would be a great addition to this project to eliminate the need for a stoplight,” he said. “Especially at that section of town, I just do think it is very important that traffic flows, and any delay there will affect us all the way down into downtown Aspen.”
In his presentation, Rayes said that each of the three buildings will have rooftop solar panels, and the development team estimates that 75% of the complex’s energy consumption will come from those panels. Torre asked for more information to be brought back about that.
“I don’t understand and I want to understand more, because I support [this],” Torre said.
The second reading of Ordinance 10 and the public hearing are scheduled for June 6. The meeting will take place in Council Chambers at Aspen City Hall and begin at 5 p.m. Members of the public will be able to make comments and attend the meeting virtually via Zoom.
Ordinance 10 includes amendments to the official zoning map, planned development project review and detailed review, major subdivision review, transportation and parking analysis, and growth management review.