Aspen City Council members gave feedback during their Monday work session on the Lumberyard project’s affordable housing development application summary.
The application includes 277 units with 467 bedrooms in three large four-story buildings on 11.3 acres of city-owned property adjacent to the Aspen Airport Business Center. Monday was the first time the Lumberyard project team had visited the council since the 100% schematic design plan was presented and approved in May.
The affordable housing development application is the next step in the process, and it is currently being drafted, according to a memorandum from city staff. The council was asked on Monday whether the application contents as presented were in line with their expectations, for permission to proceed with community outreach and for approval to formally submit the application to the city’s community development department. A team of several consultants joined city staff on Monday for the presentation.
“This is a significant milestone for the project in that today’s presentation is mirroring the project that you essentially asked all these folks to design to help fulfill the critical need in the community for affordable housing, but only this time through the lens of how the project fits into the community,” Chris Everson, affordable housing development project manager for the city of Aspen, told the council.
Since May, the project team has conducted a number of due-diligence research projects, including an environmental study — which found no immediate concerns that would warrant a more in-depth study — and demographics and market research. The research noted that there has recently been a decline in lower-income households in the Roaring Fork Valley.
Councilwoman Rachel Richards said this is an issue that has become apparent to the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority: As workers receive raises, they struggle to requalify for their units. She added that she was concerned about creating units for a low-income demographic that no longer exists.
“Some lower-income workers, to qualify for those units are finding out, well, because they’re lower-income, they work two jobs — and then they don’t qualify either, because they’re putting in 50-60 hours a week,” she said. “So I’m just really nervous about developing housing for a workforce that will qualify.”
The team has also conducted four rounds of community outreach on the project since September 2019, which was a required part of the development process. Going forward, staff suggested involving the community in the process to name the streets within the Lumberyard neighborhood. Staff presented a short list of ideas for name themes, such as Aspen history and Aspen authors. Community members would be able to vote for their favorite ideas and also provide ideas of their own.
Council members were supportive of the suggestion and directed staff to incorporate the process, although ultimately the decision of what to name the streets will be left to the council. Public input could help city officials come up with a final theme or a few name ideas, at least.
“I think you should include it, even if it’s just to add a little bit of fun,” Mayor Torre said. “Our community, time and time again, shows up for things like that and enjoys that process.”
Before that can happen, the Lumberyard will need to complete its development application, which will include several regulatory review requirements. The process will also include public hearings before the Planning and Zoning Commission as well as the city council.
Council members were supportive of the project moving forward and of staff’s requests. They said they were looking forward to the public outreach process and asked that the outreach be focused on how the project got to where it is now. Mayor Torre also asked to see more work on the transportation planning.
“People are going to realize that we have to do everything in our power to make that as comfortable for our community as possible,” he said. “This project, I think if it goes forward even in its current iteration, is going to be a great benefit to this community.”
The Lumberyard team will revisit the council later this fall for further instruction as the development process progresses.