During a second reading of an ordinance that would approve the planned development of the Lumberyard affordable housing project on Tuesday, Aspen City Council members were reminded of how the development got to where it is today.
Council members heard a presentation related to the history and details of the initiative. A planned public-comment period ended up not occurring, as the meeting adjourned before 10 p.m. The council will revisit the issue at its June 13 meeting. Even if council approves the development application, making the Lumberyard project legal, there is still a lengthy process before construction can begin.
The site for the project is on city-owned land in the Aspen Airport Business Center. The initiative has been in the making for more than a decade as the city of Aspen works to develop more affordable housing. The final product is expected to cost $400 million and will include three buildings with 277 100% deed-restricted units, as well as a new internal street network, landscaping improvements, parking structures, a bus stop and other ancillary work. Construction is planned to begin in 2024.
“One of the things we’ve noticed in recent years is that the affordable housing crisis has grown beyond our boundaries, and many of the municipalities and counties in our region look to Aspen as a leadership role in this space,” said Chris Everson, city of Aspen affordable housing project manager. “In response to that urgent need, you have an opportunity to approve a project that will provide 277 new deed-restricted affordable housing units with 195 new affordable rental units and 82 affordable ownership units.”
City staff and members of the Cushing Terrell design team presented a vision statement and set of goals for the project that were developed over recent years with the help of community outreach and council direction. The goals include maximizing affordable housing and bedroom count, maintaining livability, maximizing other neighborhood uses like a child care center and moving forward as quickly as possible.
The vision statement reads, “A stable, thriving affordable neighborhood that’s pedestrian-friendly, environmentally sustainable, connected and welcoming that looks, lives and feels authentically Aspen.”
With different goals or a different vision, the project design would not look the same as it does today, Everson noted.
“With these as the goals and the priorities, that’s how we arrived at the designs we have today,” he said.
Staff responded to lingering questions about funding, development partners and air quality testing. The city has already completed an air quality study, but plans to take additional samples from the Lumberyard site over the next six to eight weeks to confirm their findings. The original tests showed no toxins or concerns for health risks, Everson said.
Later in the meeting, city staff presented their findings on several reviews that were necessary to approve the planned development, including amendments to the official zoning map, planned development project review and detailed review, major subdivision review, transportation and parking analysis, and growth management review. For example, Ordinance 10 includes a request to rezone the property to multifamily with a planned development overlay.
The city’s Planning and Zoning Commission reviewed the project in May and recommended approval with two conditions. One was that the city conduct further study on the intersection of Highway 82 and the entrance to the Lumberyard, where a stoplight is proposed. Tom Gorman, who serves on the P&Z, wrote a letter to the council as a concerned citizen encouraging the council to put the Lumberyard project to a public vote. He also encouraged them to further investigate the intersection at Highway 82 and the effect of a proposed stoplight.
“Because that stretch of Highway 82 is already busy, an additional, overburdened intersection would add more congestion to that corridor, especially during peak travel times,” he wrote. “It would obviously be detrimental to quality of life for the entire valley.”
He added that a closer look into emissions in the area is warranted, as well as the level of service at which a stoplight would operate. The stoplight is expected to operate at a Level C, which would allow an average of up to 35 seconds of stoppage, according to Gorman’s letter.
“After that, delays and public frustration rise in tandem,” he wrote.
According to a traffic impact analysis conducted by the city, the stoplight is expected to increase travel times on Highway 82 by about one minute during rush hour, Everson said. On the other hand, he said housing employees closer to where they work will decrease carbon emissions by 600,000 pounds per year, and the proposed free bus route from the Lumberyard to downtown Aspen will reduce car trips in the area.