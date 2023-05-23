The Aspen City Council will hear a first reading tonight of an ordinance to amend the official zone district map and approve project review and development on the Lumberyard affordable housing site.
According to a city staff memorandum, the project qualifies for a major public project review, which requires a two-step approval process — a recommendation from the Planning and Zoning Commission and a final decision from council. On May 3, P&Z reviewed the application and recommended approval.
The proposal includes 277 affordable housing units across three buildings, a new internal street network, landscape improvements, parking structures, a bus stop and other amenities.
Ordinance 10, which the council will hear this evening, includes amendments to the zoning map, planned development project review and detailed review, major subdivision review, transportation and parking analysis, and growth management review.
Currently, the project site includes three properties — the Lumberyard facility, the Aspen Mini Storage property and Burlingame Triangle Parcel Lot 1D. The Lumberyard and Aspen Mini Storage properties are located in the Service/Commercial/Industrial zone district and contain a planned development overlay. The Triangle Parcel is located in the Rural Residential and Conservation zone districts. The development team is asking to rezone the lots to Residential Multi-Family with a planned development overlay.
P&Z recommended approving the request on the condition that the applicant completes additional air-quality studies and installs proper filtration equipment for indoor spaces. On transportation and parking, P&Z expressed concerns about traffic on Highway 82 and increased pedestrian and bicycle activity in the Aspen Business Center. Commissioners further recommended study of the intersection at Highway 82 near the Lumberyard site to determine whether it could safely meet a certain service level.
City staff wrote in a response that given the project site’s proximity to the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport, air quality is important, and the development team has already completed two air-quality studies from two independent firms. One review concluded that “…the quality of the ambient air at the proposed Lumberyard Affordable Housing property is comparable or better than central Aspen.” A third study is underway.
The memo also says that advanced filtration equipment will be installed in the units to help with pollen, dust and lint, debris, car fumes and mold. Filtration also can be increased to reduce smoke, road and airport pollutants when needed.
As for transportation and parking, staff responded that a major goal of the project prioritizes safety, connectivity and mobility. The project will include improvements such as raised crosswalks, ADA-compliant sidewalks and a non-motorized underpass along the ABC trail.
Staff will recommend that council approve the ordinance on first reading and set a public hearing for June 6. In the memo, staff writes that they are supportive of the project for three reasons: affordable housing at the proposed location has been discussed since the 1990s; the development would be consistent with the goals outlined in the Aspen Area Community Plan; and the project complies with all applicable land use code standards.
Upon completion of the land use application process, construction could begin in 2024. The $400 million project would be completed in phases, with the final phase beginning on Building 3 and the subgrade parking garage in 2030, to be completed in 2031.
The Aspen Mini Storage site was purchased in 2020 with the intent to develop affordable housing in the future, and was annexed into city limits in 2022. The Lumberyard facility was purchased in 2007 and land banked for the purpose of building affordable housing, and the Triangle Parcel was acquired in 1997 along with the rest of the Burlingame Ranch Subdivision property.
In addition to the three buildings and on-site improvements, plans call for a new traffic signal on Highway 82 at the entrance to the Lumberyard. A traffic study is required before the signal can be installed.
According to the city’s memo, once the intersection and signals are operational, Highway 82 access to Sage Way will be closed. Asphalt will be removed and the new road will be aligned with Woodward Lane. Timing of the activation of the signalized intersection will be coordinated with the Colorado Department of Transportation.
Tonight’s meeting begins at 5 p.m. in Aspen City Hall. Members of the public may attend and provide comments at the beginning. The meeting also can be viewed online via Zoom or Grassroots TV.
Visit aspen.gov/1225/Current-City-Webcast-Meetings-Agendas for more information.