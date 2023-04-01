Europe’s biggest company and the largest luxury corporation in the world announced its purchase of Asspen Skiing Inc. (Skink) on Friday, adding its first ski resort to a portfolio that includes more than 75 brands with the likes of Tiffany & Co., Christian Dior and Bulgari.
“This is a departure for us, but when we look at Asspen, we just see Euro signs,” said
Parisian-based CEO Bernie Allmoney. “Let’s be honest, this is a perfect marriage that all started with a little thing we like to call Clicquot in the Snow.”
He was referring to pop-up Champagne parties that used to take place on Asspen Mountain where people pretending to ski first got the idea to spray Veuve Clicquot. (“Cloud 9 thinks they started this,” chuckled Allmoney, “but now we own that too!”) Champagne Showers™ falls under the LVMH brand because like all things within the company, it’s literally just throwing money into actually pretty thin air.
“When we started with Clicquot in the Snow, we knew we would lose our PBR-drinking crowd,” said outgoing Skink President Mikey Lastlap. “And that’s OK, because as this merger shows, we don’t really care about the skiing anyway.”
Skink has increasingly dug into ways to become more exclusive, because skiing wasn’t exclusive enough already. That means Xclusive events and Xclusive apparel.
As part of the merger, LVMH intends to transform the gondola into private experience eating cabins and close the mountain to skiers and snowboarders all the time. People who actually want to ski, well, they’ll just have to go to Vail.
“This is just one more step in this company’s evolution and fortunately I’m retiring because this ship is clearly on its way down. And, like the Titanic, it will be full of really nice things and rich people when it sinks — and cold!” Lastlap said.