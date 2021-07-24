The Rocky Mountaineer train has a new route between Denver and Moab that also includes an overnight stay for riders in Glenwood Springs, according to an announcement earlier this week.
Last fall, operators of the luxury train announced plans for a new route through the western U.S.. The Rockies to the Red Rocks’ debut trip will arrive in Glenwood Springs on Aug. 15 on its way to Moab.
The preview season for the new route will include 56 departures over 14 weeks beginning Aug. 15 and concluding Nov. 19, according to a news release issued by Visit Glenwood Springs.
An Aug. 15 welcome celebration will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. A festival on 7th Street, adjacent to the historic train station, is planned and will include a brief ceremony by local dignitaries, food and art vendors, live music and dancing. The estimated arrival of the train and passengers is 5 p.m.
“As a destination, we have been preparing to welcome guests of the Rockies to the Red Rocks route, and now invite the community and region to join us in the grand welcome celebration,” Lisa Langer, Visit Glenwood Springs director of tourism promotion, said in the release.
“Glenwood Springs is the perfect overnight stop,” she added. “Our walkable, historic mountain town has held its charming atmosphere through the years, while adding diverse dining, shopping and world-class activities.”
The following entities are collaborating on the welcoming event: the city of Glenwood Springs; the Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association; Glenwood’s Downtown Market; the city’s downtown development authority and its historical society; and Visit Glenwood Springs.
For more information on the Rockies to the Red Rocks train route, visit rockymountaineer.com. The trip includes overnight stays in Moab, Glenwood Springs and Denver.