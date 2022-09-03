Touchdowns, hurdles, QR codes and Disney princesses took center stage as Basalt returned to its home field for the first time this fall.
The Longhorns took down Battle Mountain handily by a score of 43-8 under the glow of its new video board, the first of its kind on the Western Slope, making its true debut after installation in the spring. It got plenty of chances to flash first down and touchdown graphics as Basalt rolled to a commanding win to move to 2-0.
“We just came out there and did our best,” Basalt senior receiver and defensive back Dylan Madden said. “We all played our hearts out.”
In-game highlight packages aren’t in the mix yet for the new display behind the south end zone, but Madden’s play would have been featured prominently on the scoreboard if it did.
Madden caught two touchdown passes from fellow senior Kade Schneider for the first and sixth scores of the day for the Longhorns — the first coming from 13 yards out in the front left corner of the end zone. Earlier in that drive, he hurdled over a defensive player near the Basalt sideline following a reception. The second TD came as time expired in the first half, putting Basalt up 36-0.
And while playing defense, Madden was the beneficiary of a pass tipped by linebacker Mav Dombrowski that fell into his hands for an interception in the first quarter.
In total, Madden was the receiver on eight of Schneider’s nine completions, good for 131 yards.
“It’s really cool to see because he’s one of our hardest workers,” Basalt head coach Carl Frerichs said. “He’s always the one out here after practice running routes, doing those things. … I think it’s so crazy when you see that junior to senior year because he was really good last year but he never would have had the confidence last year and now he’s just looking to run people over.”
Schneider went 9-for-17 overall passing with 141 yards. Basalt’s other four touchdowns came on runs by seniors Cooper Crawford — who ran for 147 yards total with more than 100 in the first half — Jamie Dolan and Trevin Beckman, and junior Noah Johnston.
Senior Will Keating went 4-for-6 on PATs and hit a 38-yard field goal in the first quarter.
Defensively, Johnston had four solo tackles on special teams. Sophomore Will Daniel had one solo tackle and four assists.
The new video board is the first digital video board on the Western Slope. At the time of its proposal to the Roaring Fork School District Board of Education last fall by Athletic Director Jason Santo, Mullen High School was the only other school in the state with a video board. It was constructed and installed by Daktronics, which also operates the world-class boards at Ball Arena and Coors Field in Denver.
The “new toy,” as Basalt’s public address announcer called it, is student operated, with Santo teaching a media class that feeds into it. On Thursday night, he had a student working the board and two more recording video on the field for the production of a hype video to be used before games. It also came with a new audio system, removing the speakers from above the bleachers.
Its big unveiling was slated for May’s graduation, but rain forced the event inside. The board still displayed messages for guests as they arrived and departed, but it Thursday’s game marked the video board’s first big event.
On Thursday night, the board was used to show headshots of players after big plays, run commercials from sponsors and show graphics to increase fan engagement, with messages such as, “Make some noise,” and “Defense.” At halftime, a clip from the movie “Rocky” was shown, as was a video asking the players who their favorite Disney princesses are. A QR code led to a Google Form asking fans to vote on which song to play between the third and fourth quarters.
The school also is replacing the track around the field, which will take place over the next two weeks, making it a school-color purple. As a result, the track will not be open to the public during that time. Next year, the bleachers and press box will be redone.
“When you give the kids a great experience they show up and they work hard and they get more numbers out,” Frerichs said. “For a small school to have all these things for the kids is pretty darn special.”
Basalt also won its first game of the year, a 39-16 win at Eagle Valley on Aug. 26. Their bid to return to the state playoffs continues at Roaring Fork next Friday.