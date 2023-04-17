Amid heavy community pushback and public concerns of transparency, the Roaring Fork School District is taking a step back on a controversial housing assistance proposal for first-year superintendent Jesus Rodriguez.
The district on Friday closed the sign-up period for people to serve on a superintendent housing assistance task force that will facilitate community feedback to the RFSD Board of Education. The board had originally hoped to take formal action last week on a proposal laying a foundation for providing housing assistance to Rodriguez and future superintendents.
The proposal would give the district the option to enter an equity investment into a property with the purpose of housing the superintendent for a value up to $500,000, with other variables for payback and interest structures. The general public came to be aware of the discussion around superintendent housing around roughly the same time as Rodriguez and the board came under scrutiny for terminating the district’s director of human resources, Angie Davlyn, for supposed reasons relating to a dispute of the superintendent’s contract and just before public outcry began in response to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Border Patrol’s invitation to Glenwood Springs High School’s career expo day.
The accumulation of disputes has eroded some of the public trust in the district’s leadership, causing the board and district to revise their approach to finding a housing assistance solution.
“At this point, what we’re hoping is that we’ll close the sign up for the task force (on Friday) and then in the immediate future convene the task force and begin that process and make a plan for how many convenings might be necessary and things of that nature,” RFSD Board of Education President Kathryn Kuhlenberg said via phone on Thursday. “We’re trying to be responsive to the community but keeping the focus on making progress toward a solution to this issue and not getting mired down.”
Rodriguez was officially selected to be the district’s next superintendent in May last year. In emails between district personnel reviewed by Aspen Daily News, the discussion to provide housing assistance began in late March, roughly a month and a half before the selection was made. Kuhlenberg confirmed the timeline, saying that the district heard from its consultants in the superintendent search that 20 of 22 candidates interviewed for the position expressed concerns about housing access. The consultants recommended that the district create some form of assistance program, advising that hiring and retaining candidates could be impacted without further housing assistance.
Regardless, Rodriguez signed a five-year, $1.1 million contract in May with no language pertaining to housing assistance. However, an undated document provided to the Aspen Daily News by Roaring Fork High School registrar Lorri Knaus indicated the district would reimburse up to $35,000 in relocation costs.
The current proposal, which Kuhlenberg said was a framework for the negotiations and did not represent final figures or terms, met the public purview when the board asked staff to begin discussions on creating downpayment assistance options for all staff, including higher leadership.
Kuhlenberg said the board struggled when to formally approach the public about the issue of superintendent housing assistance, and with the benefit of hindsight would have found a way to engage sooner, not roughly a full year after discussions began.
“There wasn’t a specific time where we said we’re going to bring this to the community and say that we’re looking into this. … It didn’t feel wise or efficient to come forward empty handed and say, ‘We don’t know what to do but we need to do something,’” Kuhlenberg said. “It was mentioned here and there. It wasn’t a secret at all that we were working on and researching various options. But there was also not a concerted effort to engage any particular group and I think in hindsight that was a major flaw in the process and something that I’ve learned from.”
As the district began its more visual conversations around the topic, specifically supporting the superintendent position, it was already being peppered with questions of his transparency and ethics, as well as those of the board.
In February, Davlyn was fired from her position after supposedly communicating to Rodriguez and the board concerns about a clause in his contract that stipulated he himself would be fired for cause if he did not receive “necessary licenses or certificates … appropriate for a superintendent of schools” by Dec. 31. That time came and went and Rodriguez had not yet received any certification, technically putting him in breach of contract.
The district and board has since declined to comment on the termination, citing private personnel issues. Davlyn, meanwhile, has taken an interim role as director of human resources for Aspen School District, filling in for Amy Littlejohn during maternity leave.
According to the Colorado Department of Education’s Colorado Online Licensing database, Rodriguez completed three licenses on March 23 — one Professional Teacher License, one Professional Principal License and one Initial Administrator License. His predecessors, Rob Stein and Judy Haptonstall, each secured principal licenses but never got administrative licenses.
The mostly unexplained removal of a long-time, respected employee resulted in letters to the editor of newspapers up and down the valley and a public questioning of the decision at ensuing board meetings.
Compounding the discomfort was a decision for ICE personnel to speak to students at Glenwood Springs High School on March 24 during a multi-school job fair, something that many in the public called traumatizing and fear-causing. The district, school’s principal and four out of the five members of the board have publicly apologized since.
All together, the storm of issues have created a doubt of faith within the district’s community, including some of its own. Knaus spoke critically of the district in this week’s public comment section, as did Jamie Nims, Head of School of Two Rivers Community School, a charter K-8 in Glenwood Springs that joined the district for the 2022-23 school year.
“I’m here tonight because I love this community, I love this school district and I want nothing but the best for our teachers, for our staff, for our students and I’m worried, I’m afraid that recent decisions that have been made by this district have led to the erosion of trust in this community,” Nims told the board. “I think that this district has misfired in its handling of many relationships recently and I think it’s critical that we identify just how important this is to this work.”
Kuhlenberg and board Vice President Jasmin Ramirez both told Aspen Daily News that neither Knaus nor Nims had reached out to the board directly with their concerns.
But the issue is permeating and the board is conscious of the need to restore the trust. Kuhlenberg pointed to March 22’s town hall meeting to specifically address the superintendent housing assistance discussion. She acknowledged that much of the discussion has to happen outside of the board room.
“I think we’ve made some really good shifts as a board to increase transparency and unfortunately that’s not coming across and so we need to pivot and figure out how to do better,” Kuhlenberg said. “We recognize that this does have to happen outside of the board room, that’s where a majority of rebuilding trust in the board will have to happen.”