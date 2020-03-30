While many businesses in the Aspen area are completely shut down or running a skeleton operation because of the coronavirus spread and stay-at-home public orders, the task of delivering the mail and parcels continues.
U.S. Postal Service employees in Colorado and elsewhere are following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention virus-prevention guidelines to ensure that deliveries are safe, said James Boxrud, USPS spokesperson for Colorado, Wyoming, Montana and the Dakotas.
On Thursday, Boxrud passed along an official USPS statement that says the CDC, World Health Organization and the U.S. Surgeon General’s Office have indicated that “there is currently no evidence that COVID-19 is being spread through the mail.”
Specifically, according to WHO, “the likelihood of an infected person contaminating commercial goods is low and the risk of catching the virus that causes COVID-19 from a package that has been moved, traveled and been exposed to different conditions and temperature is also low,” the USPS statement says.
And, according to the CDC, “In general, because of poor survivability of these coronaviruses on surfaces, there is likely very low risk of spread from products or packaging that are shipped over a period of days or weeks at ambient temperatures. Coronaviruses are generally thought to be spread most often by respiratory droplets,” the USPS statement adds.
Mail and package deliveries are considered “essential functions” on the federal level and, as such, are exempt from local and state public health orders mandating business closures or minimal operations. Boxrud said last week that no postal employees in the states where he provides USPS information had been infected with COVID-19.
“We are following the CDC guidelines, and telling people that if you are showing symptoms of this sickness, get checked out,” he said.
Nationally, the USPS is working closely with federal, state and local authorities “to ensure that our continued operations during this time of national emergency are conducted in a manner that protects the safety of our employees and the public,” Boxrud said. “The American people are counting on us to continue to connect our nation.”
Still, postal-service activity is expected to be affected in Aspen and elsewhere in the state. Because of stay-at-home guidelines — Pitkin County issued its order on March 23, as did the city of Denver; the state followed suit on Wednesday — more people are shopping online for food products and other items deemed necessary for a cooped-up existence.
“We are anticipating increased package volumes that may reach our Christmas-period levels in Colorado,” Boxrud said. “We are already starting to see increased package volume in Denver.”
The most recent postmaster to manage the Aspen and Snowmass Village post offices, Aleicia Dickson, was transferred to a postal facility in central Alabama in early March prior to the public health orders being issued and the rapid spread of coronavirus throughout the nation. Dickson had managed the two local offices since March 2019 after serving as postmaster in Vail.
Boxrud said a search for an Aspen postmaster is underway. Reza Tehrani, Carbondale’s postmaster who formerly worked for the USPS in Aspen, has been assigned as the officer in charge of the Aspen-Snowmass offices. Tehrani could not be reached for comment last week to discuss the effect of the situation on local operations.
Most postal facilities throughout the state are extremely busy, Boxrud said. “We’re just swamped all over,” he said.
On a different note, Boxrud said the postal service is hiring amid the economic crisis and layoffs that have resulted from the COVID-19 spread and the government health orders. Around 600 USPS jobs in Colorado and Wyoming are unfilled, and several of those jobs are centered at the Puppy Smith Street post office in Aspen. For information or to apply, visit about.usps.com/careers/.
“We are actively hiring, and the number of available jobs in Colorado and Wyoming has grown to about 600,” Boxrud said. “Around 200 of those jobs are in the Denver metro area. “ He added that the Aspen post office remains understaffed, an issue Dickson had been working to correct over the last year. She cited high housing costs as one reason why it was difficult to fill positions locally.
Commercial mail and parcel carriers like UPS and FedEx also continue to serve the local market during the crisis. Kusan Pandit, manager of The UPS Store on Main Street in Aspen, said last week that incoming and outbound delivery activity has been about normal given the off-season atmosphere of the city.
Business picked up dramatically in the middle of March, he said, around the time that Aspen Skiing Co. closed its four ski areas following Gov. Jared Polis’ March 14 order that all Colorado ski areas bring their operations to a halt.
Seasonal workers who don’t live in the Aspen area year-round —many of them residents of other states and countries — rushed to send numerous packages back to their homes before leaving the area, Pandit added.