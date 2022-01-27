Maisch chosen to lead PitCo human services
Lindsay Maisch has been named director of human services for Pitkin County, according to a Wednesday news release.
Maisch has served as deputy director of the human services department since 2019.
“We are excited to have Lindsay at the helm of this department,” Deputy County Manager Phylis Mattice said. “This job requires someone with a deep passion for working with residents and regional and state partners to provide a comprehensive range of human services to the community.”
Maisch’s ability to collaboratively lead and her strong connections across the region made her “an excellent fit for the position,” the release states.
From 2017-19, Maisch was director of mental health services for nonprofit Mind Springs Health’s Aspen office, a role that included the implementation of the Pitkin Area Co-Responder Team to coordinate services with local law enforcement agencies. She also worked on the implementation of community-based mental health support in cooperation with the Aspen School District, the city of Aspen and Aspen Valley Hospital.
Previously, she worked as director of quality assurance and training operations for A Better Way Inc. in the San Francisco area, as well as in programmatic and clinical supervisory roles for two Connecticut-based behavioral health organizations.
“I feel humbled to have this opportunity to serve the public by helping guide the collaboration of Human Services across the community. My passion for this work is further inspired by the hard work our division does every day,” Maisch said. “The robust partnerships we share with so many community organizations is living proof of the collective work we all do together to support human services in the community, creating a foundation to meet our community’s basic needs and ability to thrive.”
The director will be tasked with leading the effective coordination of programs, partnerships, priorities, strategies and funding to protect and improve the health, wellness and safety of residents and human services staff. The department handles senior services, economic assistance, adult and family services, veteran’s services and the Healthy Community Fund.
Maisch has a master’s degree in counseling psychology from the Pacific University School of Professional Psychology and a bachelor’s degree in psychology and piano from Fort Lewis College in Durango.