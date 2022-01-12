In a nod to the severity of the local affordable housing crisis, three of five Pitkin County commissioners indicated during a Tuesday work session that they want greater density at Phillips Trailer Park than what officials previously agreed upon in early 2020.
Tuesday’s meeting marked commissioners’ first major discussion of the trailer park’s proposed redevelopment in more than a year. Wide-ranging matters related to COVID-19 and the pandemic tended to take up most of the Board of County Commissioners’ business in 2021.
The question of density at the 40-unit trailer park seemed to be settled in February 2020 when a different board makeup arrived at a 57-unit total for the property, which would represent 17 newly built units. But since then, the board has gained a new member — Francie Jacober — whose stance on density at the trailer park differs markedly from former commissioner George Newman’s.
Jacober suggested Tuesday she would be willing to plan for up to 90 units. Commissioner Patti Clapper said she could go to 70 and Commissioner Kelly McNicholas Kury — a strong past advocate for more density on the site — said she would support anything in a range between 70 and 90.
“Affordable housing is an important priority,” Jacober said. “We have very few places where we can put affordable housing and this is one of them. …We have to meet the demands of the people who live here.”
The Woody Creek Caucus has gone on the record in opposing greater density at Phillips Trailer Park. County officials met with the caucus in late 2020 to talk about preliminary concepts for the revamped trailer park, which lies just a few miles north of Woody Creek. The two communities are connected by Lower River Road.
Jacober said she doesn’t like going against the wishes of Woody Creekers, “but they have their way of wanting things to stay the same.”
Clapper said adding 13 units to the previously proposed 57-unit count isn’t asking too much.
“We need to take advantage of the situation we have because we don’t have a lot of places to put in affordable housing in the county,” she said.
But Commissioner Greg Poschman was steadfast in his desire not to grow the trailer park above 57 units, joining Steve Child in the minority. Nor was he in favor of other commissioners’ newfound willingness to explore the possibility of using a portion of a hillside agricultural field as a site for the new homes. A majority of the BOCC makeup prior to Jacober winning Newman’s seat in 2020 (Newman was term-limited) favored expansion on a shelf above existing trailer homes, not expansion in an upvalley direction utilizing the field.
“I haven’t seen a plan yet that I like for making it much bigger,” Poschman said.
He said he questions the extent to which the overall community should subsidize the Phillips community in order to maintain their low housing costs.
Also during the discussion, County Manager Jon Peacock provided the preliminary estimated cost of improved infrastructure and new construction. A 57-unit count might carry a price tag of $19 million; that figure jumps to $25 million if considering 90 units. Revenue from the sales of units could help offset part of the cost, however, and adding more units to the mix would effectively spread the charges for infrastructure improvements to more payers.
Peacock said the cost of new construction might be more than the county’s housing fund can absorb. He said the county might look for community partnerships “to fund vertical construction,” noting the success of the Basalt Vista housing project, a collaboration of the county, Roaring Fork Habitat for Humanity, the town of Basalt and the Roaring Fork School District.
County officials said they would try to schedule another meeting soon to arrive at a consensus on the density issue as well as address other questions that were left unanswered by the end of Tuesday’s meeting.
The county purchased Phillips Trailer Park, in the vicinity of Snowmass Canyon, in February 2018 for $6.5 million to preserve it as affordable housing, thereby protecting it from private developers. Currently there are 10 units in the riverview portion of the community, near Highway 82, and 30 units in the hillside area above Lower River Road. Commissioners previously agreed that the riverview homes should eventually be removed – relocated to the hillside, if possible – due to the high cost of infrastructure improvements and because some of the homes lie in a floodplain.
Homeowners pay the county $400 per month in rent for the lots. That cost is expected to increase following redevelopment to help offset the cost of infrastructure improvements such as new roads and electric, drinking water and wastewater systems.