A majority of Pitkin County commissioners indicated Wednesday that they would vote in favor of Aspen Skiing Co.’s Pandora’s expansion proposal.
Commissioners Steve Child, Francie Jacober and Greg Poschman expressed their support for Pandora’s expansion whereas Commissioner Kelly McNicholas Kury did not. Commissioner Patti Clapper has recused herself from the conversation due to her son-in-law’s employment with SkiCo on Aspen Mountain.
Pandora’s expansion will open up approximately 153 acres of new ski terrain near the top of Aspen Mountain and east of Richmond Hill Road. A new ski lift and ski patrol cabin also will service the new winter terrain.
“I don’t think SkiCo’s the evil empire,” Kury said during Wednesday’s Board of County Commissioners meeting. “I see them as a partner and I’ve supported prior SkiCo requests.”
The BOCC did not officially vote on Pandora’s expansion Wednesday other than to continue the item until its Nov. 17 meeting in order for SkiCo to finalize details related to snowmaking and future development restrictions.
In an attempt to quell future building concerns on Aspen Mountain, SkiCo offered a restrictive covenant for the rural and remote properties within Pandora’s area and on Richmond Ridge.
With exceptions for ski-related facilities like Pandora’s lift and ski patrol shelter, the restrictive covenant prohibits restaurant and bar operations, residential development, overnight lodging, alpine coasters and other “building improvements and recreational infrastructure.”
“I can definitely assure you, speaking for myself, that I wouldn’t be here again today if I didn’t believe in my heart of hearts that this is in fact a great project, a great idea for the community,” Mike Kaplan, SkiCo’s CEO, said. “Aspen Highlands is known as the locals’ mountain. Aspen Mountain is in fact the locals’ mountain — way more locals on Aspen Mountain.”
According to Kaplan, up to 50% more locals spend time on Aspen Mountain “on any given day” than on Aspen Highlands. SkiCo made a case that Pandora’s expansion would benefit local skiers more than anyone.
“I really want to be on a board that makes this happen,” Commissioner Greg Poschman said of Pandora’s expansion. “I don’t want to kick it down the road.”
SkiCo asked the BOCC to rezone approximately 131 acres of land from “Rural-Remote” to “Ski Recreation” in order to accommodate Pandora’s.
Child, who did not support Pandora’s application when it unsuccessfully went before the BOCC in 2019, said his concerns over the rezoning had been eased by SkiCo’s latest efforts like its restrictive covenant.
However, Jacober was still concerned about the precedent rezoning rural and remote land might set, as well as Pandora’s environmental implications.
“Of course, I do recognize that Aspen SkiCo is very progressive in terms of trying to mitigate emissions and other forms of contributions to climate change,” Jacober said. “I don’t think Aspen needs Pandora. However, Aspen seems to want Pandora.”
Pitkin County’s land use code describes rural and remote land as intended to “conserve and protect the natural environment and its resources, while allowing for limited recreational uses and limited residential development.”
SkiCo also asked for roughly 35 acres of land to be rezoned for “Ski Recreation” from its current “Agricultural-Residential-10” designation. AR-10 zoning allows for “small scale agricultural activities and large-lot residential development that maintains the rural character and appearance of the land,” according to the county.
SkiCo’s Pandora’s application was listed as an agenda item to be discussed privately among commissioners in executive session on four separate occasions since Aug. 25, when the proposal went before the BOCC for a first reading.
On Wednesday, the commissioners called for another executive session midway through their meeting in order to receive legal advice on the topic.
Although ultimately a Pitkin County decision, Aspen Councilman John Doyle still attended Wednesday’s BOCC meeting in-person to express his opposition to Pandora’s expansion.
“Most — not all — of the people who have spoken out in favor of this expansion are older than me, and I’m 60 years old. How much longer will these ski enthusiasts be skiing, let alone skiing Aspen Mountain?” Doyle asked.
“Many other locals are indirectly employed or dependent upon the ski company business. There’s a large group of people who won’t speak out against anything ski company because of possible perceived repercussions,” he said.
Unlike Doyle, Wally Obermeyer, who has lived in Aspen his entire life since 1956, told the BOCC he supported the Pandora’s expansion.
“I know Aspen Mountain well,” Obermeyer said. “I ski patrolled for four years in the mid-’70s on it. I think opening Pandora’s will be just a great thing, both for locals as well as for guests.”