Face masks are the latest cottage industry in the valley, as both the creative contingent and people with time on their hands are sewing up a storm to produce protective gear with flair.
As public officials recommend face coverings become a wardrobe staple, they are also taking a light-hearted touch on a serious subject. Colorado now has more than 7,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and nearly 300 people have died from it, according to information released Sunday.
In advance of the Glenwood Springs City Council voting last week to require face coverings in all public places, councilor Paula Stepp showed her constituency how easy it is to repurpose items common in one’s own home – like a bandana or ski buff – to use as a mask. “Some of you are talented enough to sew,” Stepp went on, as she modeled a colorful mask made by a friend.
On Monday, Gov. Jared Polis announced a competition for the state’s children, the Colorado Face Mask Design Challenge, that will recognize creative mask designs while aiming to lessen their stigma and integrate masks into the culture.
Polis on April 3 asked state residents to start wearing non-medical masks in public, which he said was in line with the Centers for Disease Control’s recommendation on face coverings in public settings
Patterns and instruction videos abound including at coloradomaskproject.com/how-to-help.
Effective April 13, face coverings became mandatory for all riders of RFTA buses system-wide to stem the flow of the coronavirus.
Seamstresses ‘eager’ to get to it
“I think people should feel naked without masks,” Pitkin County commissioner Greg Poschman said.
He has been connecting local seamstresses like Claudia Cunningham, Lara Whitley and Marie Kelly with fabric donations, while at the same time advocating for social distancing plus masks in the great indoors and outdoors.
“People are pulling out all of this great fabric they’ve been saving,” Poschman said. “The seamstresses are eager to get to it.”
Poschman has remained a continuous advocate of donning face coverings, from a modest “kerchief” on one hand to “a handmade double layer mask” on the other extreme, during these times.
It takes Aspenite Gail Mason about 20 minutes from start to finish to complete a face covering. Mason’s experience working in theatre costume shops gave her the skills to make things both cheaply and quickly, she said.
Using a cache of colorful fabric already on hand, Mason recently stitched about 50 masks on her sewing machine. “You could do it by hand but it would be a lot of work,” she said.
Where Mason and other sewers like Pauli Hayes, a local copy editor, have come up shy in their face mask making endeavors was finding supplies like elastic and soft wire.
“I needed some (masks) for us, my son and his crew of friends and wanted to help and yes, to stave off boredom,” Hayes said in a text exchange.
Rummaging through her craft supplies corner, Hayes unearthed some substitutes in beading wire and do-it-yourself potholder loops from children’s sets.
Poschman also referred to a YouTube video posted by local Ariane Zurcher on “How to Make a Face Mask” which offers easy, step-by-step instructions in a professionally done tutorial.
Commissioner Poschman added that originally, local people thought their ski buffs would be enough to satisfy their face covering needs.
But as the scope of the pandemic extends beyond one season, there’s the need for variety in fashionable face wear.
“If I have to go to an official meeting, what kind of mask should I have?” Poschman said. And for other times, “Is there one to match a cummerbund?”
“Then in the summer, what is the fashion going to be when I’m wearing white linen?” he said with a laugh.