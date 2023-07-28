A project is underway in a Red Mountain neighborhood in Aspen to demonstrate how wildfire risk can be eased without clearcutting vegetation.
About 5 acres have been thinned so far on a steep slope of Red Mountain and another 5 acres will be targeted this fall to create a fire break between sections of the Rio Grande Trail and Salvation Ditch. Aspen Fire Protection District is teaming with Pitkin County Open Space and Trails as well as three private landowners along Willoughby Way on the project.
So far, the vegetation treatment has occurred on land owned by the open space program. Next, a thick cluster of oak brush will be thinned on private property below four homes in the luxury neighborhood.
Ali Hammond, director of community wildfire resilience for the fire district, said the work is a “proof of concept” project designed to make other homeowners take note. The goal is to use this project as a model where property owners can see for themselves that reducing wildfire risk doesn’t require denuding all vegetation and scraping down to earth. It is hoped that the project will inspire other property owners to pursue similar mitigation.
“We definitely have a big investment in seeing these projects go right,” Hammond said.
The Willoughby Way project on the lower, western flank of Red Mountain, was sparked through the interest of three landowners who have four residential parcels. They became aware of the fire district’s focus on mitigation and expressed interest in exploring a project. The county open space program owns the 25-acre Red Butte Ranch property adjacent to the west. Open space officials became interested in the project when the fire district secured a $10,000 grant from the Bureau of Land Management for mitigation.
The key for open space officials was an approach that would make the property more suitable for elk and deer browsing, said Liz Mitchell, natural resource planner and ecologist with the program. Red Butte Ranch was choked with mature Gambel oak brush. In a natural setting, wildfire would sweep through the oak brush every five to 10 years and spur new growth. Instead, the decades-old brush crowds out new growth.
A firm called Western Vegetation Management was hired to thin vegetation on the property. They found a window of opportunity for the work in May after conditions dried enough and before nesting bird season. They used a machine called a masticator to remove some of the Gambel oak. Hand work with chainsaws and other equipment were used on steeper and more inaccessible slopes.
“Mechanical treatment is a great tool to reintroduce disturbance,” Mitchell said.
She was impressed that clumps of serviceberry bushes were spared by the machine operator. “It’s a pretty big piece of equipment but he’s able to finesse around,” she said.
While touring the treated ground on Wednesday, Mitchell saw new oak sprouts, snowberry, sumac and antelope bitterbrush, which she said “is like ice cream” for deer and elk. “It just really opened up,” she said.
The idea wasn’t to treat the entire 25 acres of the open space parcel but to create a mosaic of treated and untouched ground, Hammond said. Gambel oak is oily vegetation so it burns hot. The work that was performed and is yet to come creates a perpendicular clearing that ties together the Rio Grande Trail and the Salvation Ditch, which would also be used as firebreaks. She said a couple of firefighters who toured the site were “jumping for joy” over the work because it would give them a place to make a stand in case of wildfire.
“Ali is excited about this for all these reasons and I’m excited about this for all different reasons,” Mitchell said.
Red Mountain has issues when it comes to wildfire threat. It’s a dry, south-facing slope. Several of the narrow roads such as Willoughby Way are dead-ends. Large mansions dot the landscape. It would be tough to defend if a fire swept up the slope. Ingress and egress could be a nightmare during an emergency.
Awareness has grown in recent years over the need to create defensible spaces around structures in what’s known as the wildland-urban interface — the areas where human settlement abuts or is interspersed with forests and heavily vegetated lands.
“Luckily we’ve seen some momentum to getting things done,” Hammond said. “People are realizing there’s a risk here.”
Fortunately the fire season got off to a slow start in Colorado thanks to above average snowfall and a wet spring and early summer. However, conditions changed in the dry last half of June and all of July. Hammond said a fire in neighboring Gunnison County exemplifies the growing fire risk. The Lowline Fire is located 11 miles southwest of Crested Butte. It had burned 681 acres as of 9 a.m. Thursday and was 0% contained, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The fire is burning in a spruce and aspen forest with a heavy amount of dead and down timber. Ten structures are threatened, the agency said. The cause was lightning.
Firefighters say a lack of wildland fires is no reason to ease off mitigation. Hammond said the Aspen Fire Protection District has identified 25 mitigation projects within its boundaries that it hopes to pursue with partners.
The three property owners on Willoughby Way will contribute between $10,000 and $20,000 to the project to have vegetation thinned on the slopes below their homes. The work will occur when use of the Rio Grande Trail tails off in the fall.
Hammond said wildfire mitigation is one issue in our polarized society that all people can agree on. Everyone sees the need for reducing wildfire risk.
“This is the great equalizer,” she said.
For more on Aspen Fire Protection District’s wildfire mitigation efforts go to aspenfire.com and click on the wildfire mitigation link. Ali Hammond can be contacted at ali.hammond@aspenfire.com.