When Gavin Schaffer was 10 years old, his mother ran home to find that her son — without being asked and with no training — had prepared a lovely dinner. Not only for the family, but also for their house guests.
“It’s a true story and I’ll never forget it,” Gavin’s mother, Alison, recalled fondly Thursday. “Walking in the door, stressing out. Dinner is so late. And they’re literally at the table eating.”
The fourth-grader somehow thought to wrap tilapia in parchment paper and bake it in the oven — but not before marinating it in lemon juice and olive oil. The fish was served atop rice and vegetables.
“I kind of fell in love with [cooking] from there,” he said.
Fast-forward six years, and it comes as no surprise to Gavin’s family that, when offered any opportunity through the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the 16-year-old’s desire was to experience unique tasting menus and meet with the esteemed chefs at some of the best restaurants in Colorado.
This week, Gavin, his family and his girlfriend, all of whom live in Denver, visited Aspen for a little respite and culinary treat — notably, at Element 47 at The Little Nell and Nakazawa Aspen.
In May, Gavin was diagnosed with stage 4 Hodgkin’s lymphoma — the same type of cancer his older sister, Lilian, also battled.
“We are in a unique position, to be a two-time Make-A-Wish family,” Alison said. Lilian’s wish, in 2018, was to attend the season finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race in Los Angeles. The 20-year-old University of Denver student is currently in remission.
Along with the support of his family, Gavin said, maintaining a positive disposition has been critical throughout the ordeal.
“You can’t go into this with a negative attitude, or else it’s not going to work. You have to help believe — even though this shit sucks — you’ve got to actually believe that it’s going to help you in the long run,” Gavin said Thursday. “Because at most points, the side effects of the treatment were worse than the symptoms of cancer. You’ve got to really believe that you’re feeling worse to get better. And in the long run, I feel 10 times better than I ever have.”
The high school junior also finds outlets in cooking — naturally — as well as lacrosse. His father, Peter, on Thursday said his son has always had a discerning palate.
“Like, I’ll eat anything with ketchup on it, but even when he was young, he was always very into flavor and taste and what makes things taste certain ways. It’s not just that he looks to cook —”
“He’s got talent,” Alison chimed in, finishing her husband’s sentence.
Sushi being Gavin’s favorite food, Thursday night at Nakazawa was a particular treat. He is in particular fascinated by the art form.
“He said it was one of the best meals he’s ever had,” said Nakazawa general manager John Bukac, beaming.
Bukac called the whole experience a true honor.
“Because Gavin’s dream was to become a chef and curate life-changing experiences day in and day out — something that my team and our executive Chef Wei Chen strive to accomplish on a daily basis — it was an obvious ‘yes’ to host him and his family, as our whole team feels humbled that he chose to have one of those experiences with us,” Bukac said.
Founded in 1983, the Colorado chapter of Make-A-Wish was one of the first in the country. The foundation has granted more than 5,785 wishes to children throughout the state. Pointing to a research-proven philosophy, the organization believes that children whose wishes are fulfilled build physical and emotional strength to fight a critical illness.
The family expressed their gratitude to the Make-A-Wish Foundation in allowing them to clear their minds for a few days.
For Gavin, the past year has provided the high schooler with a true sense of perspective.
“I think it helped me realize my perspective changed on problems in life. Like, little problems to me aren’t little problems anymore — like they don’t affect me at all,” Gavin said. “I feel like there’s a lot bigger things going on in this world than what people think in their own lives, and it’s a lot better to help people who are going through worse than you. Because people could be going through something 10 times worse than what you’re going through.”