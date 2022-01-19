A 42-year-old man died at Aspen Highlands on Wednesday afternoon after he apparently hit a tree, according to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office.
Aspen Skiing Co. issued a separate statement saying the man was found unconscious at the bottom of Y12 in Highland Bowl at approximately 2:30 p.m. after ski patrol received a call from a guest reporting an unconscious male snowboarder.
SkiCo spokesman Jeff Hanle said Wednesday evening his understanding was that the man was not a resident of the Aspen area.
"Our deepest condolences go out to the man’s family and friends and we will be in contact with them to provide any assistance that we can," SkiCo said in its statement.
Ski patrol responded immediately. The man was unconscious, had no pulse and was not breathing. CPR and other advanced life-saving measures were initiated and continued for 30 minutes, SkiCo said.
A Pitkin County Sheriff's Office statement said the man had been skiing with a friend. The coroner's office was notified and the man was pronounced deceased at 3:08 p.m.
Both SkiCo and the sheriff’s office provided support for the deceased male's friend, the sheriff's office said. Aspen Highlands ski patrol is looking for any individuals who may have witnessed the incident, SkiCo said.
"The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office would like to recognize [ski patrol’s] resuscitation efforts and their quick response," the sheriff's statement added.