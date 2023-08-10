Snowmass is embarking on a captivating journey into its history this summer, reviving the awe-inspiring tale of the Snowmass Ice Age Discovery.
The initiative, a rebranding of sorts, is a collaborative effort between Snowmass Tourism, the Aspen Science Center, Denver Museum of Nature and Science, Snowmass Arts Advisory Board and other partners. It seeks not only to illuminate one of the world's most remarkable alpine Ice Age fossil finds but also celebrate the discovery as an integral piece of Snowmass history.
In October 2010, a single tusk of a young female mammoth was unearthed by a bulldozer operator during construction at Ziegler Reservoir.
The original excavation — managed and coordinated by the Denver Museum of Nature and Science — ultimately uncovered more than 5,000 bones and fossils of mammoths, mastodons, giant ground sloths and small vertebrate species.
David Heil, president of the Aspen Science Center, said its involvement in this discovery reawakening was “in the role of scientific advisers.”
“More importantly than mastodon fossils coming out of that site, it turned out to be one of the most outstanding Ice Age discovery sites in the world — and that's bragging rights,” Heil said.
Last fall, Baker Casagrande, an educator at the Aspen Science Center, began research that yielded a 100-plus page document to provide the scientific information needed to relaunch the Snowmass Ice Age Discovery story. That story can be found on trail signage.
“They weren't pulling up fossils, they were pulling up bones,” Casagrande said. “That's how well-preserved they were. They had not gone through the mineralization process to become a rock — it was still bone material.”
The research papers are linked to the newly-launched Snowmass Ice Age website,snowmassiceage.com.
The website also has an excavation timeline, showcases the fossils found, explores the Roaring Fork Valley’s geology, introduces key players in the dig and explains the scientific importance of the find.
Casagrande said that, despite the discovery occurring nearly a decade and a half ago, research is still ongoing on the findings — and are expected to continue for years.
“There are still people working on going through some of this material and creating peer-reviewed scientific papers on this discovery,” Casagrande said.
With the discovery happening in October, the operation faced a poetic dilemma: completing excavation before the snow started falling. The town also grappled with a contract deadline to build the reservoir. Both needed to be completed before the winter. Accomplishing both was a major victory locally.
“The local community came together for this dig, which was an outstanding and world-class experience all of its own,” Heil said. “It couldn’t have happened without the help of the community.”
Rose Abello, tourism director of Snowmass Tourism, echoed that observation, saying, the old bones have added a new twist to the town’s identity.
"The discovery is a testament to the unity and commitment of our community,” Abello said. “The project of reviving this story was no different — a collective effort that rekindles our history in fresh, innovative ways."
And Snowmass is leaning in. This summer, a series of installations will be unveiled to transport viewers into the heart of the Ice Age Discovery's narrative through a dynamic blend of art, science and nature.
Three murals on the Snowmass Mall and in Snowmass Base Village — created by Jeremy Collins, Bunnie Reiss and Kris Hewitt of Studio Kronk — capture the essence of the discovery in myriad artistic styles. At the Spiral Point on the Rim Trail, hikers and bikers encounter "viewfinders" that transport them back in time, while Amiee White Beazley's children’s book "Snowmastodon! Snow Day Adventure" comes to life as a walk-along story on the Sleigh Ride Trail.
Ian Miller, currently chief science and innovation officer at the National Geographic Society, worked as a paleontologist with the Denver Museum of Nature and Science in 2010. Miller was the co-lead scientist on what was then known locally as the “Snowmastodon Project.” He will give a scientific lecture at Limelight Hotel Snowmass on Friday at 6 p.m.
The Discovery Trail offers breathtaking views of Ziegler Reservoir and features updated informational trail signs. Visitors can start their Ice Age Discovery quest at Town Park Station where the Snowmass guest services team is distributing Ice Age Passports that guide participants to each Ice Age installation across the Village.
Information panels adorn the village shuttles and Sky Cab Gondola, offering insights into various aspects of the discovery and are equipped with QR codes for further exploration.
Heil explained that the scientific informational components, curated by the Aspen Science Center, “are meant for all ages and interests.” In other words, you don’t need a “science mind” to find Snowmass Ice Age Discovery engaging and captivating.
Summer and fall activities will kick off with the Snowmass Ice Age Discovery community celebration on Friday and Saturday, featuring scientific lectures, educational stations, live music, and a screening of the 2002 Disney film, "Ice Age." It’s all in homage to Snowmass’ unexpected cultural staple.
"This discovery embodies the spirit of Snowmass and its significance continues to distinguish us as a unique destination,” Snowmass Village Mayor Bill Madsen said. “Thinking that this incredible find was unearthed only 13 years ago is mind-boggling. The lessons about climate change and its high-altitude effects that we can glean from this discovery are invaluable."
For more event details, visit gosnowmass.com/event/snowmass-ice-age-discovery-community-celebration/2023-08-11/.