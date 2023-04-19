A man who told police he lit a bag of his belongings on fire to scare away a cat was advised by a court judge Tuesday that he faces a single charge of first-degree arson.
Pitkin County sheriff’s deputies arrested Davey Naranjo, 40, in the early evening hours Sunday following a dispatcher’s initial report of a structure fire and smoke coming from a unit at Aspen Mini Storage, a multi-building facility located on Woodward Lane at the Aspen Business Center.
The caller told dispatch “that there was a male party on site that caught a bunch of items on fire including propane tanks,” according to an arrest affidavit prepared by Deputy Michael Schmalandt.
Approximately 18 firefighters responded to the scene because the first report concerned a structure fire, which wasn’t the case, said Jake Andersen, Aspen Fire Department’s deputy chief of operations.
“We were called for an initial dispatch for a structure fire at that address,” Andersen said. “Even the dispatch information made it seem suspicious, so we automatically called law enforcement.”
Andersen, reading from an incident report, said firefighters extinguished a smoldering small pile of food and trash, as well as small propane tanks that were smoldering.
“There were no flames,” he said.
Deputies arriving at the scene went looking for Naranjo in a nearby building’s basement after the caller told them the suspect was “going back and forth between the fire and building D,” the affidavit said.
Building D is located adjacent to the ground-level storage unit that Naranjo was seen entering and retreating, according to surveillance video and the affidavit. Two deputies located Naranjo in building D’s basement, learning what might have been his motivation to start the fire.
“Naranjo said he saw a cat, and he has a terrible phobia of cats,” the affidavit said. “Naranjo said (the unit) was open and so he entered the unit. Naranjo said he was trying to get away from the cat. Naranjo said he started his bag of belongings on fire to scare away the cat. The fire damaged the door of (the unit) and the floor. All the items that were on fire seem to belong to Naranjo.”
Naranjo apparently had been living in the basement, based on communications between the city, which owns Aspen Mini Storage, and the sheriff’s office.
“It looks like we may need to secure any vacant storage units and perhaps also (somehow) the doors to the basements, which are left unlocked for tenants who access the lower-level storage units,” according to an email from the city’s Chris Everson to high-ranking city officials.
Everson, who works in the city’s capital assets department and is the city’s senior project manager for affordable-housing development, said in the email that the fire was set outside of the storage unit. Everson visited the site the same night of the incident and the next morning.
Naranjo told deputies the storage unit was not his and he could not identify the renter’s full name.
District Court Judge Denise Lynch advised Naranjo, who attended the hearing virtually from Pitkin County Jail, that the Class 3 felony charge he faces carries a prison sentence ranging from four to 12 years, as well as a fine up to $500,000.
“That’s the one charge, sir, that you are being charged with,” she said.
According to the Colorado Revised Statutes, “A person who knowingly sets fire to, burns, causes to be burned, or by the use of any explosive damages or destroys, or causes to be damaged or destroyed, any building or occupied structure of another without his consent commits first degree arson.”
The damage to the storage unit was minimal.
“The floor of the unit is charred with burned debris, and the door seal has fire damage,” according to Everson’s email.
Naranjo was represented by public defender Elise Myer, who said she was familiarizing herself with the case. Naranjo also faces a mandatory protection order related to the case, but there are no human victims he must legally avoid.
“It was my stuff,” he said.
Lynch said she would let Pitkin County District Judge Seldin address that issue at Naranjo’s next scheduled court appearance May 1.
Lynch set a $2,000 cash surety bond for Naranjo; prosecutor Tony Hershey requested a $5,000 bond.
“I am concerned about the allegations that included first-degree arson,” said Hershey, noting Naranjo has four felony convictions on his record.
One of those convictions stemmed from Naranjo’s guilty plea in 2018 to stealing a vehicle that was parked in the alley behind downtown Aspen restaurant New York Pizza. Naranjo told authorities he took the Toyota Highlander in October 2017 to use it as a place to stay because of his fear of bears.
The city of Aspen bought the Aspen Mini Storage property and the 3 acres it sits on for nearly $11 million in 2020. Through a city council ordinance, the parcel was annexed from Pitkin County into Aspen city limits in April 2022, with the end goal to make it part of Lumberyard employee-housing project.