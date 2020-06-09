A 40-year-old Texas resident was arrested without incident on Tuesday after Basalt police responded to reports that he made threats of gun violence inside the El Jebel City Market.
“We got a call just shortly after 10 a.m. this morning of a man that walked into City Market, put his hand in the air and was yelling that he had a gun,” Aaron Munch, a lieutenant with the Basalt Police Department, said Tuesday afternoon. “It was very minimal information; that’s all we had.”
By the time police arrived on scene, however, Brandon Smith had decided to do some shopping of his own while at the grocery store. Munch found him near the Starbucks counter inside the store, apparently awaiting a coffee order.
“By the time we got there, he was over at the Starbucks counter and from what I can tell actually ordered a coffee. As soon as he saw me come in, he put his hands in the air and was totally compliant,” he said.
About six minutes passed between Basalt police receiving the initial call and subsequently taking Smith into custody, according to a Facebook post by the department attempting to dispel misinformation that had already spread online.
While Smith did not actually have a firearm on his person or in his vehicle — he consented to a search of his car, Munch noted — he did have brass knuckles, which are illegal in Colorado and a class 1 misdemeanor.
“The disturbance he caused and the fear — there were a lot of people there,” Munch started, noting that Smith also will likely face a class 5 felony menacing charge.
Two Basalt police officers later escorted Smith to the Eagle County Jail, where he was booked.
“I think he’s probably a good candidate for some mental health evaluation help,” Munch said. “After our conversation continued, I think there’s more going on for him than normal. I’m hopeful through court proceedings, they can see that. For as bad as it could have been, it went about as well as you can hope.”