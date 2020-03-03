A local man was arrested on Sunday evening after he allegedly robbed a Basalt pot dispensary at knifepoint and fled the area on an Aspen-bound bus.
Hayden T. May, 26, was still in custody of the Pitkin County Jail late Monday afternoon following an advisement hearing in which District Judge Chris Seldin set his bond at $30,000. May is accused of three felonies: aggravated robbery, theft and menacing, according to a Basalt Police Department affidavit in support of warrantless arrest. He also may face charges for resisting arrest.
The Basalt police report says emergency dispatchers received a call of a robbery at Roots Rx on Southside Drive just after 6 p.m. Sunday. The suspect was identified as a skinny white male wearing a black sweatshirt, jogging pants and a ski mask. He fled the scene with two cash drawers, the report states.
Officer Xavier Portillo subsequently interviewed the dispensary’s employees who said the masked suspect had entered the store, pointed the knife at them and said “something to the effect of, ‘give me the money,’” according to the report. He proceeded toward the back counters and instructed one of the female employees to open the cash registers, and also allegedly told a male employee to back off or he would “kick his f---ing ass.” One of the employees recognized the suspect as a frequent customer and called him by his name. May reportedly left with two cash drawers and nearly $3,300.
Another investigating officer searched the area near the store and found both cash drawers and a gray North Face sweatshirt, according to the report. The store manager arrived and provided video footage of the suspect, which indicated that he had been wearing a gray North Face sweatshirt during the incident. The footage also showed that the suspect had used a red-handled pocketknife.
Basalt police dispatched the suspect’s description to the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority. A driver contacted dispatchers via cell phone and said a passenger who boarded the upvalley bus in Willits matched a description of the suspect. An Aspen Police Department report says that Aspen officers followed the bus on which the suspect was believed to be riding. When the bus turned onto South Garmisch Street and stopped, Aspen officers boarded the bus and found the suspect sitting a few seats behind the driver.
The suspect resisted arrest and tried to exit through a passenger door, according to the Aspen police report. An officer shouted to the bus driver to close the door, which closed on the suspect’s right leg and pinned him. Finally the suspect was able to be handcuffed and taken to the Pitkin County Jail. About $3,300 in cash was found in his wallet and jacket pocket, the report says, adding that some of the officers received scrapes and bruises during the arrest ordeal.
Previous Aspen Daily News stories show that May was arrested in late July 2015 following a high-speed chase and collision with a police car in Missouri that injured an officer. That incident occurred one day after he robbed an Aspen pot shop of 14 ounces of cannabis while brandishing a hammer. He fled Aspen in a stolen SUV.
He pleaded guilty to the Aspen crimes in March 2016 and was sentenced one month later to four years of supervised probation, 200 hours of community service and more than 200 days in jail following 259 days of time served. The outcome of the charges he faced in Missouri was not known as of press time Monday.