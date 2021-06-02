A 33-year-old man on Tuesday was still listed as an inmate at the Pitkin County Jail after allegedly breaking a protection order by entering the home of the woman — the protected party.
Brandon Tidrow, a veteran of the U.S. Marines, allegedly entered the home of the woman at about 4 a.m. May 22, where he took a shower and subsequently fell asleep in the bathroom. The District Attorney’s Office has not yet brought charges, but Aspen Police Department investigators found probable cause for second-degree burglary, a class 3 felony that carries a presumptive range of penalties from four to 12 years in the Department of Corrections in Colorado. Violating a protection order is a class 1 misdemeanor, punishable by between six and 18 months in county jail.
“[The victim] was asleep at the time, and her roommate had heard the shower going and alerted [her] when she woke up,” an Aspen Police affidavit explains. “[The victim] received a text message from … Tidrow via Facebook Messenger [the next day] telling her that he does not remember how he got into her apartment.”
The victim did not respond to the message and instead alerted the police and provided the text messages, the affidavit continues. In his messages the next day, Tidrow apologizes to the victim, asking if he could make her dinner and saying he missed her and did not want to be alone.
The latter sentiment was one Tidrow echoed to Pitkin County District Judge Chris Seldin during his advisement hearing Tuesday.
“As a Marine Corps veteran … isolation is also … it’s very hard for me, isolation, if that makes any sense, sir,” he said.
Still, Seldin noted that Tuesday’s advisement was far from Tidrow’s first and expressed concern that Tidrow — who has been successful on probation in the past, Seldin emphasized — was in what the judge described as “a phase” that could prove detrimental to both the victim and defendant.
“The thing that always concerns me is when we have somebody out on bond who is starting to rack up a whole lot of new charges — and I’ve seen this happen before,” Seldin said of past cases he’s overseen in general. “When I feel like I’m starting to run into that, I feel an obligation like, ‘OK, I’ve got to do something before this guy keeps picking up more charges.’ That can be a deep hole to dig yourself out [of]. … Whatever is going on, I want to get to the bottom of it so we stop getting these new charges. I don’t want to see you ending up in that hole.”
The prosecution, also referencing Tidrow’s past interactions with the criminal justice system, including an assault charge, asked the judge to set bond at $15,000 cash surety.
“This will be yet another protection order protecting [the victim] from the defendant,” said prosecutor Sarah Norgaard of the mandatory protection order that Seldin signed Tuesday. “At this point, given the level of the offense, the people are asking for a $15,000 cash surety bond with the protection order as a condition of that.”
Seldin set bond at $10,000 cash surety, giving him the option — through the public defender, who represents him in other cases as well as this one — to revisit bond during Monday’s docket.
“What I want is, I want to see as concrete a plan as possible to ensure that you’re not picking up any more charges,” Seldin said.
To that end, Tidrow assured he already had a plan in place, having reached out to other veterans in the area “for accountability” and nonprofit organizations such as Meals on Wheels, where he plans to volunteer.
“Just so I’m not escalating; I’m out in the community, talking,” Tidrow said.