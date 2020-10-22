While awaiting the outcome of a court case involving alleged illegal actions at Hanging Lake, Virtika founder David Lesh seems to have continued his string of disrespectful acts in Colorado's outdoor space.
A photo posted on Lesh's personal Instagram account on October 21 appears to depict a shirtless Lesh defecating in Maroon Lake near Aspen with his pants around his knees. While this destination is typically quite crowded, the caption of the photo claims that no one was around to witness the act.
According to The Aspen Times, part of Lesh's bond conditions in the ongoing Hanging Lake-related case include following the rules on open National Forest System lands at the risk of arrest and forfeiture of $1,000 for bond violations. Lesh's next court appearance related to this case is set for October 30.
Language on the White River National Forest website in regard to the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness Area that surrounds the Maroon Bells Scenic Area is as follows: "visitors [not removing waste with them] are required to deposit solid human waste in holes dug 6 to 8 inches deep at least 200 feet from water, camp and trails."
It is unclear if the Maroon Bells Scenic Area operates under the same rules as the surrounding wilderness area. Public restrooms are available at the Maroon Bells Scenic Area site.
Rules regarding defecation in nature are put in place to prevent polluting waterways and spreading disease.