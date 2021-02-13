Allegations made by a 16-year-old that her mother’s then-boyfriend made inappropriate sexual contact with her when her mother was not home in 2014 — when she was “about 7 or 8 years old,” according to a Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office report — led to Roberto Villalobos, 31, facing a class 3 felony charge of sexual assault on a child. Allegations of a second incident, in January of 16, netted Villalobos a second charge of a pattern of sexual assault, another class 3 felony.
“[The victim] told me there has been some communication recently between her mother and Villalobos in regards to ownership of a vehicle and other property issues. [She] also stated that she has a younger brother and they share the same mother … Mr. Villalobos is the young boy’s father,” PCSO Investigator Bruce Benjamin wrote in his report.
After a more-than-hour-long victim’s interview facilitated by child advocacy center River Bridge Regional Center, the forensic interview summary identifies two instances of sexual abuse.
“[The victim] also described an incident during her half brother’s second birthday party (January of 2016) at a home they resided at in Basalt. … [She] stated that an unknown adult male who was spending the night took off his clothes and attempted to get on top of [the victim], but she pushed him off and he went away,” the report continues.
When contacted by investigators, Villalobos was cooperative and “was quite definite that he never touched her at all, and repeated that a few times. Mr. Villalobos sketched for us a layout of the small apartment they lived in during the time at the Inn at Aspen and explained that [the victim] had her own bed in an alcove area and he … slept in another area, with the baby,” the report states.
Villalobos appeared in Pitkin County District Court for advisement on Thursday; on Friday, he was not listed on the Pitkin County Jail inmates list.