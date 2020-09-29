A 26-year-old man who was supposed to be in Colorado Springs, per court order, and headed to Hawaii found himself back in Pitkin County District Court Monday afternoon after allegedly violating a protection order.
Andrew Johnston, allegedly under the influence of methamphetamine and heroin, was recognized when a patient at an area hospital Saturday.
“Someone at the hospital recognized him because the victim from the first case worked at the hospital,” Pitkin County Deputy District Attorney Don Nottingham said Monday. “He has charges for two counts of second degree assault strangulation and stalking charges.”
Johnston, an inmate at Pitkin County Jail as of Monday, allegedly claimed at the hospital that he was Clarence Thomas — the U.S. Supreme Court associate justice — before amending his identity to Jesus Christ.
The alleged victim of his initial charges — the stalking and strangulation — is an employee of the hospital, Nottingham continued.
That felony bond violation, as a mandatory protection order is applied in such cases as Johnston’s, ultimately landed the man a $25,000 cash-only bond.
Pitkin County District Judge Chris Seldin showed little patience for the defendant during his advisement Monday.
“Not only have you come back, but you come back allegedly intoxicated on controlled substances,” he said. “The circumstances don’t give the court confidence that the victim will be safe. People with addictions — particularly with addictions to things like methamphetamines and heroin — the addiction can overpower the will. You were fairly sternly admonished by the court last time around. The court gave you a chance — gave you a good chance — and essentially, you didn’t take that chance.”