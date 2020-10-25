A man accused of assaulting an Aspen Elementary School maintenance worker early Sunday is in custody, and Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo says the district campus is safe for students, staff and employees to return to Monday morning.
DiSalvo said Sunday afternoon that the accused assailant had been taken into custody and is of no harm to the public, adding that the man is well known to local law enforcement, though this is the most serious crime of which he has been accused. The man was not named.
“I feel strongly this is an isolated event and there’s no further threat to anyone in the high school area or neighborhoods” including Meadowood, DiSalvo said.
The victim, a maintenance man, was working his regular shift at the elementary school performing some repairs when the assault was believed to have occurred. The man was located in the school by Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office deputies and an Aspen police officer who responded to the initial call at approximately 6:40 a.m. The accused assailant was located downtown though it’s believed he first ran into a home of a family that lives on Bus Barn Lane, the deed-restricted neighborhood closest to the elementary school.
Additional reports of incidents nearby to the school district campus around the time of the alleged assault, such as burglary, criminal trespass and criminal mischief, are being investigated by Aspen Police “as separate criminal episodes” but ones that have a connection to this incident, according to DiSalvo.