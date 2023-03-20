One skier was killed and two others were uninjured when they were caught in an avalanche in Maroon Bowl outside of Aspen Highlands Ski Area on Sunday, according to the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office.
The victim’s name wasn’t released by authorities on Sunday evening pending notification of family. The victim was a male who lived outside the Roaring Fork Valley, said Parker Lathrop, director of operations for the sheriff’s office.
The ongoing threat of an avalanche complicated the retrieval of the victim and rescue of the survivors, Lathrop said. A significant amount of snow remained high in Maroon Bowl, above where the victim was buried.
“There was no safe way to send anyone in from above,” Lathrop said.
The slide was reported by the Aspen Highlands Ski Patrol at 1:27 p.m. Sunday. It was initially believed that three skiers were caught in the avalanche, according to a news release from the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office.
One of the skiers made contact with the Pitkin County Regional Emergency Dispatch Center at about 2:15 p.m and reported that two of the skiers were uninjured and that they had uncovered the third skier, who had been buried in the slide, and were administering CPR.
About 10 minutes later, Aspen Highlands Ski Patrol reported they made contact with one of the surviving skiers and “were working on getting them to hike far enough up the mountainside that they could get a rope down to the single skier and help pull that individual uphill and into the ski area,” the release says. That skier was successfully rescued by Highlands ski patrollers.
Meanwhile, Mountain Rescue Aspen had staged on Maroon Creek Road and decided to mobilize helicopters from Care Flight of the Rockies, Flight for Life and the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control to assist in the rescue and recovery.
“However, due to excessive slope angles on the mountainside, Care Flight and Flight for Life were unable to land in the vicinity of the involved skiers,” the sheriff’s office said.
At 4:15 p.m., the dispatch center confirmed that the uninjured skier had stopped performing CPR on the victim. At 4:36 p.m., the helicopter from the fire division was able to deliver two MRA members to the location of the skiers. The rescuers confirmed that the man who had been buried was deceased. The fire division helicopter retrieved the victim and the uninjured skier and took them to the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport.
Lathrop said the fire division helicopter was a different type than the medical helicopters and better equipped for the complicated operation required on Sunday.
“They can land in a lot of very difficult places,” he said.
The two MRA rescuers who went into the field were able to ski down to Maroon Creek Road because conditions below the accident site weren’t as precarious, Lathrop said. The rescuers also were very familiar with the terrain. By 5:30 p.m. all rescue personnel were safely out of the field.
Lathrop said photographs and video of Maroon Creek Bowl show that various other riders had utilized the area over the weekend for backcountry skiing. Tracks are apparently on a slope that didn’t slide just south of the avalanche path.
“Each of the three skiers involved in this avalanche had avalanche safety training and were carrying and using avalanche safety equipment,” the sheriff’s office said.
A preliminary report on the incident by the Colorado Avalanche Information Center on Sunday said the avalanche broke about 200 feet wide and ran about 2,000 vertical feet. The slope has a northwest aspect at an elevation of about 11,500 feet. CAIC will visit the accident site today and prepare a report later in the week.
Friday avalanche in Gunnison County
Sunday’s slide was the second deadly avalanche in the area in three days. One man was killed and two others injured when they were caught in an avalanche Friday in Gunnison County.
The body of the victim was recovered by searchers at about 11:30 a.m. Saturday and flown out by helicopter. He was identified as Joel Shute, 36, of Glenwood Springs.
An avalanche caught three backcountry tourers — two skiers and one splitboarder — in upper Rapid Creek, southwest of the town of Marble,” the avalanche center said in its preliminary report. “Two members of the group were injured and one was completely buried in the avalanche.”
The rider hiked out and called for help. The injured skier was evacuated by helicopter on Friday. The other skier was found buried in about 4 feet of avalanche debris on Saturday.
“The avalanche released on an east-northeast aspect above treeline,” the avalanche center reported. “It broke 2 to 3 feet deep, 300 to 500 feet wide and ran 2,400 vertical feet.”
The avalanche danger in the Aspen and Marble areas remains rated as “moderate” with “heightened avalanche conditions on specific terrain features.”
The fatal avalanches in Maroon Bowl and outside of Marble underscore the need for caution, the avalanche center said.
“Although the danger is MODERATE across the Central Mountains region you can still trigger a large and dangerous avalanche,” the center said. “Many people are testing steep and consequential terrain without triggering an avalanche, but these two accidents (along with several other large avalanches this weekend across the Central Mountains) highlight the huge consequences if you do trigger a large face.”