The 26-year-old man arrested in March for robbing a Basalt marijuana dispensary at knifepoint pleaded guilty Monday to two class 3 felonies in the two 2020 cases in which he’s implicated: aggravated robbery and second-degree burglary.
Hayden May appeared virtually in Pitkin County District Court Monday, at which point he admitted guilt to the two incidents — the first one, the burglary, occurred in February, while the robbery happened on or about March 1, according to court documents.
Judge Chris Seldin asked May during the hearing what the defendant had done in order to constitute the charges to which he was pleading.
“I entered the store and asked them to open the cash register and removed the cash drawers and left,” May responded to Seldin’s inquiry about the robbery. “I believe the name is RootsRx … in Basalt,” he continued, when pressed by the judge about the site of the crime.
“And when you took the cash drawer, did you use any threats, force or intimidation?” Seldin pressed.
“Not verbally — I didn’t threaten anyone — but I did possess a weapon, so I guess in a sense, yes,” May replied. “It was a knife.”
Typically, the scenario to which May pleaded would constitute the suggestion or representation of a deadly weapon, which would serve as a sentence enhancer, should it be deemed a crime of violence, as would the fact that the theft was that of a controlled substance, Seldin emphasized Monday. The aggravated robbery charge alone would thus carry a presumptive penalty of between 10 and 32 years in the Department of Corrections.
“The DA, evidently for purposes of this plea agreement, [has chosen] not to pursue this sentence enhancer,” Seldin explained to May Monday.
While details of the agreement between the defense and prosecution regarding sentencing were not stated explicitly in court Monday, both parties confirmed to the judge that they anticipate the local probation office conducting a presentence investigation in order to make sentencing recommendations.
As such, the sentencing hearing was set for Dec. 7, in order to allow ample time for such an investigation.
A Basalt police affidavit reported that emergency dispatchers received a call of a robbery at Roots Rx on Southside Drive just after 6 p.m. March 1. The suspect was identified as a skinny white male wearing a black sweatshirt, jogging pants and a ski mask. He fled the scene with two cash drawers, the report states.
Officer Xavier Portillo subsequently interviewed the dispensary’s employees who said the masked suspect had entered the store, pointed the knife at them and said “something to the effect of, ‘give me the money,’” according to the report. He proceeded toward the back counters and instructed one of the female employees to open the cash registers, and also allegedly told a male employee to back off or he would “kick his f---ing ass.” One of the employees recognized the suspect as a frequent customer and called him by his name. May reportedly left with two cash drawers and nearly $3,300.
May was arrested after being found on a Roaring Fork Transportation Authority bus. The suspect resisted arrest and tried to exit through a passenger door, according to the Aspen police report. An officer shouted to the bus driver to close the door, which closed on the suspect’s right leg and pinned him.
The circumstances of the crime — robbing a dispensary with a weapon — were familiar to law enforcement who had prior experience with May. May was convicted for a 2015 robbery of a dispensary. In that instance, the weapon of choice had been a hammer.